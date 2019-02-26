Australian Mines : AUZ secures funds to accelerate cobalt and nickel projects

27 February 2019

Australian Mines secures funds to accelerate cobalt and nickel projects

• $5 million raised1 through placement to sophisticated and institutional investors

• In addition to working capital, proceeds anticipated to fund: o Optimisation of existing Bankable Feasibility Study of the Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland, Australia o Completion of resource expansion drilling at Flemington Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in central New South Wales, Australia



Advanced battery materials developer, Australian Mines Limited ("Australian Mines" or "the Company") (Australia ASX: AUZ; USA OTCQB: AMSLF; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MJH) is pleased to announce that the Company has attracted $5 million in investment, before costs, from sophisticated and institutional investors through the placement of 172,413,793 fully paid ordinary shares at 2.9 cents per share ("the Placement").

This placement, which was completed in accordance with Section 708 of the Corporations Act, utilised the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1, with these shares to rank equally with existing AUZ shares on issue.

Australian Mines is developing the world class Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland, Australia. Once developed, the Sconi Project has been forecast to be one of the most competitive cobalt-producing nickel operations in the world by an independent nickel and cobalt sulphate Market Study2.

The Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS), which was released for the Sconi Project in November 2018 forecasted average annual revenues of $512 million, average annual EBITDA of $295 million and post-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $697 million (at an 8% discount rate)3.

Following a successful Resource expansion drill program, Australian Mines is presently optimising this November 2018 BFS to incorporate the larger Mineral Resource4, which the Company anticipates will have a positive impact on the already favourable economics of the Sconi Project.

The Sconi Project represents one of three cobalt projects owned 100% by Australian Mines - all of which are located in the low sovereign-risk jurisdiction of Australia.

In addition to working capital and the optimisation of the Sconi Project's November 2018 Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS)5, the funds raised through this Placement will also be allocated to a Resource expansion drilling program at another of the Company's cobalt Projects, namely the Flemington Project in New South Wales.

The Flemington Project is considered one of Australia's more advanced cobalt-nickel-scandium projects, and with only 1% of the prospective geology at Flemington comprehensively tested to date6, the Company believes that significant potential remains to materially expand the project's current cobalt Resource7

A Scoping Study completed by Australian Mines in 2017 indicated that the Flemington Project has the potential to generate an after-tax cash flow of A$677 million for first 18 years of production (based on the existing Mineral Resource, which currently covers only 1% of the prospective geology at Flemington).

Australian Mines' Managing Director, Benjamin Bell, commented: "This fundraising demonstrates the appetite for exposure to the battery materials sector by the investment community continues to be buoyant.

"We continue to see a positive outlook for battery and technology metals, with independent market analysis8 forecasting a 15-fold increase in cobalt demand over the next decade, with an emphasis by battery manufacturers and auto makers alike for ethically sourced material.

"I am very pleased that sophisticated and institutional investors continue to offer support for Australian Mines' strategy to become a future global player in the battery chemicals space and recognise the long-term value and potential of our projects."

