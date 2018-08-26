Australian Potash Ltd Management Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Australian Potash Limited (ASX:APC) (Company) is pleased to advise that a new management update has been provided by the Company's Managing Director and CEO, Matt Shackleton.



Access to the management update dated August 2018 can be found under the News | Videos link on the Company's website at http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6BJ8OL5W







About Australian Potash Ltd:



Australian Potash Limited (ASX:APC) is an ASX-listed Sulphate of Potash (SOP) developer. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Lake Wells Potash Project located approximately 500kms northeast of Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields.



The Lake Wells Potash Project is a palaeochannel brine hosted sulphate of potash project. Palaeochannel bore fields supply large volumes of brine to many existing mining operations throughout Western Australia, and this technique is a well understood and proven method for extracting brine. APC will use this technically low-risk and commonly used brine extraction model to further develop a bore-field into the palaeochannel hosting the Lake Wells SOP resource.



A Scoping Study on the Lake Wells Potash Project was completed and released on 23 March 2017. The Scoping Study exceeded expectations and confirmed that the Project's economic and technical aspects are all exceptionally strong, and highlights APC's potential to become a significant long-life, low capital and high margin sulphate of potash (SOP) producer.





