Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australian Unity Office Fund    AOF   AU000000AOF3

AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND (AOF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/18
2.89 AUD   +0.35%
09:38aBlackstone concedes defeat to Canada's Oxford in battle for Austr..
RE
08/21AUSTRALIAN UNIT : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Blackstone concedes defeat to Canada's Oxford in battle for Australia's Investa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Private equity giant Blackstone Group has quit a takeover battle for Australian office-block owner Investa Office Fund after it was gazumped by Canadian landlord Oxford Properties Group's A$3.35 billion ($2.4 billion) bid.

Blackstone told Investa it would not match the offer, Investa said on Thursday, all but handing the sought-after target to Oxford as office rents boom, especially in Sydney where Investa's 20 towers are concentrated.

With Investa's board now recommending the Oxford buyout, notwithstanding a better offer, it also ends a takeover battle running since the Canadian firm emerged as 11th-hour contender last month.

"There's only the formalities to go through. I think that's as high as it'll go," said Winston Sammut, managing director of property investor Folkestone Maxim Asset Management.

"The question really now is what does Blackstone do given that it's got some cash available."

A Blackstone spokeswoman declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Oxford Properties Group.

"This is an excellent opportunity for IOF unitholders to crystallize their investment in IOF at an attractive and certain price," IOF Fund Manager Penny Ransom said in a statement.

The transaction, which requires shareholder and regulatory approvals, comes as tight supply in downtown office markets is driving a slew of deals in a sector that is defying softening home prices in Australia.

British-based consultant BIS Oxford Economics, unrelated to the bidder, forecasts vacancy rates for Sydney offices to hit an all-time low of 3 percent by the end of 2019 and office rents to rise 56 percent over the next five years.

"Some people think this is over, but it's not," Frank Gelber, economist and a director at BIS said by phone. "We reckon this cycle's got another four to five years to run."

In other deals, Miami-based Starwood Capital has three times raised its offer for Melbourne-based landlord Australian Unity Office Fund to A$480.4 million.

Industrial and office landlord Propertylink Group on Tuesday dropped its A$755 million bid for peer Centuria Industrial REIT while it mulls a A$732 million takeover offer from Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] controlled ESR Real Estate.

Investa, which first drew interest from Blackstone in April, and a A$3.08 million bid in May, is regarded a particularly valuable because it is the largest office owner not diversified into the weaker-performing residential or industrial sectors.

Before Oxford emerged as a spoiler two days before shareholders were set to vote on Blackstone's buyout, the private equity giant had already lifted its bid once. It raised it three times before Oxford beat it out by A$48 million.

Investa shares closed 0.36 percent lower, in a flat market, at A$5.55, just below the Oxford offer price of A$5.60.

Oxford's offer will be voted on by shareholders at a meeting to be scheduled in December. Investa must also pay a break fee of about A$32 million to Blackstone.

($1 = 1.4037 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Additional reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND 0.35% 2.89 End-of-day quote.20.08%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 0.25% 36.09 Delayed Quote.9.78%
CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT --End-of-day quote.
INVESTA OFFICE FUND -0.36% 5.55 End-of-day quote.21.54%
PROPERTYLINK GROUP -0.43% 1.17 End-of-day quote.14.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FU
09:38aBlackstone concedes defeat to Canada's Oxford in battle for Australia's Inves..
RE
08/21AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 41,2 M
EBIT 2019 36,0 M
Net income 2019 37,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,49%
P/E ratio 2019 12,47
P/E ratio 2020 13,09
Capi. / Sales 2019 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,7x
Capitalization 466 M
Chart AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND
Duration : Period :
Australian Unity Office Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,32  AUD
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bryant Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
William Peter Day Chairman
Greg Willcock Non-Executive Director
Don Marples Independent Non-Executive Director
Eve Crestani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND20.08%332
BOSTON PROPERTIES-10.81%18 147
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.18.69%8 099
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-10.52%7 979
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.14%7 202
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP1.44%7 147
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.