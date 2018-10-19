Log in
Australian Vintage : 2018 Annual Report

0
10/19/2018 | 04:48am CEST

2018 ANNUAL REPORT

The Farms Vineyard, Barossa Valley

As a company so reliant on our environment and natural resources, we at Australian Vintage Limited are proud to produce our 2018 Annual Report on Carbon Neutral and 100% recycled paper.

EcoStar is an environmentally responsible paper made carbon neutral (CN) and the ﬁbre source has been independently certiﬁed by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). ecoStar is manufactured from 100% post consumer recycled paper in a process chlorine free environment under the ISO 14001 environmental management system which guarantees continuous improvement. Carbon Neutral: the carbon emissions of the manufacturing process for ecoStar include: Incoming deliveries - raw materials and wrapping; Premises - energy consumption on site, waste treatment and disposal; Energy of materials - raw materials; Outgoing deliveries - transportation of the ﬁnished product to Raleigh

Paper warehouses have been measured and offset.

Contents

Board of Directors

2

Note 14:

Non-current inventories

64

Chairman's Report

4

Note 15:

Other non-current ﬁnancial assets

64

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's Report

6

Note 16:

Property, plant and equipment

64

Company Proﬁle

8

Note 17:

Goodwill

66

Corporate Governance Statement

11

Note 18:

Other intangible assets

67

Shareholders' Information

20

Note 19:

Water licences

67

Directors' Report

22

Note 20:

Assets pledged as security

68

Declaration of Independence

38

Note 21:

Current trade and other payables

68

Independent Audit Report

39

Note 22:

Current borrowings

68

Directors' Declaration

43

Note 23:

Other current ﬁnancial liabilities

68

Financial Report

Note 24:

Current provisions

68

Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss

Note 25:

Other current liabilities

68

and Other Comprehensive Income

45

Note 26:

Non-current borrowings

69

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

46

Note 27:

Non-current other ﬁnancial liabilities

69

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

47

Note 28:

Non-current provisions

69

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

48

Note 29:

Provisions

69

Notes to the Financial Statements

Note 30:

Employee superannuation plans

69

Note 1: General Information

49

Note 31:

Issued capital

70

Note 2: Adoption of new and revised Accounting

Note 32:

Reserves

70

Standards

49

Note 33:

Accumulated losses

70

Note 3: Summary of accounting policies

51

Note 34:

Earnings per share

71

Note 4: Critical accounting judgments and key

sources of estimation uncertainty

58

Note 35:

Dividends

71

59

Note 36:

Leases and other commitments

72

60

Note 37:

Contingent liabilities

72

61

Note 38:

Subsidiaries

73

Note 39:

Segment information

76

62

Note 40:

Related party transactions

77

63

Note 41:

Notes to the cash ﬂow statement

78

63

Note 42:

Financial instruments

79

64

Note 43:

Events after the reporting period

87

64

Note 44:

Parent Entity Disclosures

88

64

Note 5:

Proﬁt / (Loss) from operations

Note 6:

Income taxes

Note 7:

Key management personnel compensation

Note 8:

Executive performance rights and share option plan

Note 9:

Remuneration of auditors

Note 10: Current trade and other receivables

Note 11: Current inventories

Note 12: Other ﬁnancial assets

Note 13: Other current assets

2 :: BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Australian Vintage Board of Directors

RICHARD DAVIS Chairman

Chairman of Monash IVF Group Limited and Director (and previously CEO) of InvoCare Limited where he previously spent almost 20 years growing and managing the business. Former accounting partner for a national accounting ﬁrm.

NEIL MCGUIGAN

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Neil was previously the General Manager of Production and Wine Supply at Australian Vintage Limited. He was appointed as a Director and as the CEO on 21 July 2010. Neil has over 37 years' experience in the wine industry. He previously worked at the then privately owned Briar Ridge before leaving in 2000 to run Rothbury Estate and its satellites in the Upper Hunter, Cowra and Mudgee for the Foster's Group.

JOHN DAVIES Non-Executive Director

Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants having worked for 36 years with Ernst & Young. John was elected to Ernst & Young's Asia Paciﬁc Board of Partners for a 6 year period until his retirement in 2011. During his career he provided professional services to many of Australia's leading wine companies and he also owns a commercial vineyard in central Victoria. Chairman of the Audit Committee.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS :: 3

NASEEMA SPARKS AM

Non-Executive Director

Currently Chairperson of Snipp. Non-Executive Director of Arq Group (previously known as Melbourne IT Limited), IncentiaPay and AIG Australia. Former Chairperson of Deals Direct Group with extensive experience in marketing and digital media after a successful career with M&C Saatchi, one of Australia's largest and most successful advertising businesses. Naseema holds post graduate market and research qualiﬁcations and an MBA from Melbourne Business School. In 2016 was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in recognition to signiﬁcant service to business and commerce and to women through advancing female participation and retention in the workforce. Chairperson of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

PETER PERRIN

Non-Executive Director

General Manager of Torbreck Vintners. Trustee of The Wolf Blass Foundation. Peter has spent 35 years in the Australian Wine industry. His experience spans living in the USA in the early 80's launching the ﬁrst successful push of Australian wines into North America with Lindeman's. He then joined Wolf Blass as the ﬁrst export manager, travelling the world and establishing international sales ofﬁces' for Mildara Blass and Beringer Blass estates over the next 15 years. Peter has sat on many Australian Wine Industry Boards and run a number of successful wine companies.

JIANG YUAN (DIXON)

Non-Executive Director

Founder ofwww.yesmywine.com, the largest imported wine platform in the world, based in China.

Well known for pioneering data analytics and an innovator in imported wines in China, Dixon has considerable experience in distribution and selling of wine into Asia.

Disclaimer

Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 02:47:00 UTC
