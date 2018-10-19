Australian Vintage : 2018 Annual Report

The Farms Vineyard, Barossa Valley
As a company so reliant on our environment and natural resources, we at Australian Vintage Limited are proud to produce our 2018 Annual Report on Carbon Neutral and 100% recycled paper.
EcoStar is an environmentally responsible paper made carbon neutral (CN) and the ﬁbre source has been independently certiﬁed by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). ecoStar is manufactured from 100% post consumer recycled paper in a process chlorine free environment under the ISO 14001 environmental management system which guarantees continuous improvement. Carbon Neutral: the carbon emissions of the manufacturing process for ecoStar include: Incoming deliveries - raw materials and wrapping; Premises - energy consumption on site, waste treatment and disposal; Energy of materials - raw materials; Outgoing deliveries - transportation of the ﬁnished product to Raleigh
Paper warehouses have been measured and offset.
2 :: BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Australian Vintage Board of Directors
RICHARD DAVIS Chairman
Chairman of Monash IVF Group Limited and Director (and previously CEO) of InvoCare Limited where he previously spent almost 20 years growing and managing the business. Former accounting partner for a national accounting ﬁrm.
NEIL MCGUIGAN
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
Neil was previously the General Manager of Production and Wine Supply at Australian Vintage Limited. He was appointed as a Director and as the CEO on 21 July 2010. Neil has over 37 years' experience in the wine industry. He previously worked at the then privately owned Briar Ridge before leaving in 2000 to run Rothbury Estate and its satellites in the Upper Hunter, Cowra and Mudgee for the Foster's Group.
JOHN DAVIES Non-Executive Director
Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants having worked for 36 years with Ernst & Young. John was elected to Ernst & Young's Asia Paciﬁc Board of Partners for a 6 year period until his retirement in 2011. During his career he provided professional services to many of Australia's leading wine companies and he also owns a commercial vineyard in central Victoria. Chairman of the Audit Committee.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS :: 3
NASEEMA SPARKS AM
Non-Executive Director
Currently Chairperson of Snipp. Non-Executive Director of Arq Group (previously known as Melbourne IT Limited), IncentiaPay and AIG Australia. Former Chairperson of Deals Direct Group with extensive experience in marketing and digital media after a successful career with M&C Saatchi, one of Australia's largest and most successful advertising businesses. Naseema holds post graduate market and research qualiﬁcations and an MBA from Melbourne Business School. In 2016 was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in recognition to signiﬁcant service to business and commerce and to women through advancing female participation and retention in the workforce. Chairperson of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.
PETER PERRIN
Non-Executive Director
General Manager of Torbreck Vintners. Trustee of The Wolf Blass Foundation. Peter has spent 35 years in the Australian Wine industry. His experience spans living in the USA in the early 80's launching the ﬁrst successful push of Australian wines into North America with Lindeman's. He then joined Wolf Blass as the ﬁrst export manager, travelling the world and establishing international sales ofﬁces' for Mildara Blass and Beringer Blass estates over the next 15 years. Peter has sat on many Australian Wine Industry Boards and run a number of successful wine companies.
JIANG YUAN (DIXON)
Non-Executive Director
Founder ofwww.yesmywine.com, the largest imported wine platform in the world, based in China.
Well known for pioneering data analytics and an innovator in imported wines in China, Dixon has considerable experience in distribution and selling of wine into Asia.