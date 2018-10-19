Australian Vintage : 2018 Annual Report

2018 ANNUAL REPORT

The Farms Vineyard, Barossa Valley

Contents

Board of Directors 2 Note 14: Non-current inventories 64 Chairman's Report 4 Note 15: Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 64 Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's Report 6 Note 16: Property, plant and equipment 64 Company Proﬁle 8 Note 17: Goodwill 66 Corporate Governance Statement 11 Note 18: Other intangible assets 67 Shareholders' Information 20 Note 19: Water licences 67 Directors' Report 22 Note 20: Assets pledged as security 68 Declaration of Independence 38 Note 21: Current trade and other payables 68 Independent Audit Report 39 Note 22: Current borrowings 68 Directors' Declaration 43 Note 23: Other current ﬁnancial liabilities 68 Financial Report Note 24: Current provisions 68 Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss Note 25: Other current liabilities 68 and Other Comprehensive Income 45 Note 26: Non-current borrowings 69 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 46 Note 27: Non-current other ﬁnancial liabilities 69 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 47 Note 28: Non-current provisions 69 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 48 Note 29: Provisions 69 Notes to the Financial Statements Note 30: Employee superannuation plans 69 Note 1: General Information 49 Note 31: Issued capital 70 Note 2: Adoption of new and revised Accounting Note 32: Reserves 70 Standards 49 Note 33: Accumulated losses 70 Note 3: Summary of accounting policies 51 Note 34: Earnings per share 71 Note 4: Critical accounting judgments and key sources of estimation uncertainty 58 Note 35: Dividends 71 59 Note 36: Leases and other commitments 72 60 Note 37: Contingent liabilities 72 61 Note 38: Subsidiaries 73 Note 39: Segment information 76 62 Note 40: Related party transactions 77 63 Note 41: Notes to the cash ﬂow statement 78 63 Note 42: Financial instruments 79 64 Note 43: Events after the reporting period 87 64 Note 44: Parent Entity Disclosures 88 64 Note 5:

Proﬁt / (Loss) from operations

Note 6:

Income taxes

Note 7:

Key management personnel compensation

Note 8:

Executive performance rights and share option plan

Note 9:

Remuneration of auditors

Note 10: Current trade and other receivables

Note 11: Current inventories

Note 12: Other ﬁnancial assets

Note 13: Other current assets

2 :: BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Australian Vintage Board of Directors

RICHARD DAVIS Chairman

Chairman of Monash IVF Group Limited and Director (and previously CEO) of InvoCare Limited where he previously spent almost 20 years growing and managing the business. Former accounting partner for a national accounting ﬁrm.

NEIL MCGUIGAN

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Neil was previously the General Manager of Production and Wine Supply at Australian Vintage Limited. He was appointed as a Director and as the CEO on 21 July 2010. Neil has over 37 years' experience in the wine industry. He previously worked at the then privately owned Briar Ridge before leaving in 2000 to run Rothbury Estate and its satellites in the Upper Hunter, Cowra and Mudgee for the Foster's Group.

JOHN DAVIES Non-Executive Director

Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants having worked for 36 years with Ernst & Young. John was elected to Ernst & Young's Asia Paciﬁc Board of Partners for a 6 year period until his retirement in 2011. During his career he provided professional services to many of Australia's leading wine companies and he also owns a commercial vineyard in central Victoria. Chairman of the Audit Committee.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS :: 3

NASEEMA SPARKS AM

Non-Executive Director

Currently Chairperson of Snipp. Non-Executive Director of Arq Group (previously known as Melbourne IT Limited), IncentiaPay and AIG Australia. Former Chairperson of Deals Direct Group with extensive experience in marketing and digital media after a successful career with M&C Saatchi, one of Australia's largest and most successful advertising businesses. Naseema holds post graduate market and research qualiﬁcations and an MBA from Melbourne Business School. In 2016 was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in recognition to signiﬁcant service to business and commerce and to women through advancing female participation and retention in the workforce. Chairperson of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

PETER PERRIN

Non-Executive Director

General Manager of Torbreck Vintners. Trustee of The Wolf Blass Foundation. Peter has spent 35 years in the Australian Wine industry. His experience spans living in the USA in the early 80's launching the ﬁrst successful push of Australian wines into North America with Lindeman's. He then joined Wolf Blass as the ﬁrst export manager, travelling the world and establishing international sales ofﬁces' for Mildara Blass and Beringer Blass estates over the next 15 years. Peter has sat on many Australian Wine Industry Boards and run a number of successful wine companies.

JIANG YUAN (DIXON)

Non-Executive Director

Founder ofwww.yesmywine.com, the largest imported wine platform in the world, based in China.

Well known for pioneering data analytics and an innovator in imported wines in China, Dixon has considerable experience in distribution and selling of wine into Asia.