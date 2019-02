• Cash Flow from Operating Activities positive $10.9 million compared to $11.0 million in prior period

The ongoing improvement in our branded sales has contributed to the 46% growth in our half year result, again reinforcing that our strategies are correct. The McGuigan brand continues to perform exceptionally well in the UK with sales up 16% when compared to the prior period. McGuigan remains the third largest global wine brand in the UK.

The contribution from our UK/Europe operations increased by $1.7 million to $6.4 million due mainly to increased sales of the McGuigan brand and improved distribution and mix.

Even though the UK remains our largest overseas market, we continue to have a strong focus on growing and strengthening our distribution channels in the key Australian market and overseas markets of Asia, United States and Canada. In the 6-month period to December 2018, sales into Asia have increased by 51%, reinforcing our long-term strategy for this region. Whilst the contribution from the Asian division remains relatively small when compared to other segments of our business, it is showing good growth. As we have previously stated, we remain confident that the long-term outlook for sales into Asia looks positive, but we must manage this growth appropriately in terms of pricing and depletions.

Our three core brands continue to perform well with sales of McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe all in growth. For the half year, sales of these three core brands increased by 14% with the McGuigan brand growing by 15%, Tempus Two by 4% and Nepenthe by 3%.

Our cash flow from operating activities continues to be significantly positive and for the half year it was $10.9 million, in line with 31 December 2017. Our capital spend for the half year was $10.9 million with a further $8.6 million planned for the remainder of this financial year.

This year's vintage is underway and early indications are that the recent extreme heat and dry conditions have negatively impacted yields across most grape growing regions. Together with the frost that occurred on some of our vineyards in October last year, we are expecting that our vineyard yields will be at least 10% below expectation. This will impact our SGARA (Self Generating and Regenerating Assets) income for this financial year. With regard to our wine supply base to meet our growing sales, we had already taken steps earlier in the year to ensure we have enough wine by entering into bulk wine supply contracts and through the long-term lease agreement on the 10,000 tonne Millewa vineyard.