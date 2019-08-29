Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australian Vintage Limited    AVG   AU000000AVG6

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED

(AVG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
0.48 AUD   --.--%
12:31aAUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Appendix 3B
PU
04/30AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Vintage and Trading Update
PU
03/01Wine and shine - Scorching summer wilts Australia's grape crop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australian Vintage : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 12:31am EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Australian Vintage Limited

ABN

78 052 179 932

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

N/A

N/A

3

Principal terms of the

N/A

+securities (e.g. if options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly paid +securities, the

amount outstanding and due

dates for payment; if

+convertible securities, the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

that has obtained security

holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

N/A

N/A

Cancellation of 1,651,336 unquoted performance rights (AVGAS).

Cancellation of 4,472,600 unquoted options (AVGAR).

N/A

N/A

6c

Number of +securities issued

N/A

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued

N/A

with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6e

Number of +securities issued

N/A

with security holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

N/A

N/A

N/A

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

N/A

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

280,708,071 Ordinary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Number and +class of all

Number

+Class

9

2,295,000

Options (AVGAP)

+securities not quoted on ASX

expiring 11/11/2020

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

2,895,400

Options (AVGAR)

Expiring various

dates ex various

prices

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval

N/A

required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities

N/A

will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16

Will holdings on different

N/A

registers (or subregisters) be

aggregated for calculating

entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19

Closing date for receipt of

N/A

acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

20 Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

N/A

or commission

22

Names of any brokers to the

N/A

issue

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

25

If the issue is contingent on

N/A

security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options,

N/A

and the terms entitle option

holders to participate on

exercise, the date on which

notices will be sent to option

holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

29

Date rights trading will end (if

N/A

applicable)

30

How do security holders sell

N/A

their entitlements in full through

a broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 04:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED
12:31aAUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Appendix 3B
PU
04/30AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Vintage and Trading Update
PU
03/01Wine and shine - Scorching summer wilts Australia's grape crop
RE
02/26AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL Half Year Results 31 December 2018 Presentation
PU
02/26AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL Half Year Results 31 December 2018 Release
PU
02/26AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL Half Year Report 31 December 2018
PU
02/18AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Winemaker Australian Vintage Invests Au$11m in Packaging Fa..
AQ
02/16AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : invests $7.8m in new wine packaging facility
AQ
01/07AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : FY2019 Half Year Reporting
PU
2018AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Correction - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 305 M
EBIT 2020 20,6 M
Net income 2020 11,5 M
Debt 2020 71,8 M
Yield 2020 4,67%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 135 M
Chart AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australian Vintage Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,61  AUD
Last Close Price 0,48  AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil A. McGuigan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Hugh Davis Chairman
Michael H. Noack Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Josh Gibbons Chief Information Officer
John Douglas Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED-3.06%91
CONSTELLATION BRANDS23.24%37 809
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD21.62%8 684
CONCHA Y TORO WINERY INC--.--%1 460
C&C GROUP47.16%1 378
DELEGAT'S GROUP LTD.--.--%718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group