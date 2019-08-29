Australian Vintage : Appendix 3B
08/29/2019 | 12:31am EDT
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13
Name of entity
Australian Vintage Limited
ABN
78 052 179 932
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of
+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3
Principal terms of the
N/A
+securities (e.g. if options,
exercise price and expiry date; if
partly paid
+securities, the
amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if
+convertible securities, the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an
+eligible entity
that has obtained security
holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the
+securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B
, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
N/A
N/A
Cancellation of 1,651,336 unquoted performance rights (AVGAS).
Cancellation of 4,472,600 unquoted options (AVGAR).
N/A
N/A
6c
Number of
+securities issued
N/A
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of
+securities issued
N/A
with security holder approval
under rule 7.1A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
6e
Number of
+securities issued
N/A
with security holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
Number of
+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If
+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If
+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
N/A
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
N/A
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a
pro rata entitlement issue must comply with
the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and
+class of all
+securities quoted on ASX ( including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+
Class
280,708,071 Ordinary
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Number and
+class of all
Number
+Class
9
2,295,000
Options (AVGAP)
+securities not quoted on ASX
expiring 11/11/2020
(
including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
2,895,400
Options (AVGAR)
Expiring various
dates ex various
prices
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
N/A
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11
Is security holder approval
N/A
required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
N/A
renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the
+securities
N/A
will be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
N/A
offer relates
15
+Record date to determine
N/A
entitlements
16
Will holdings on different
N/A
registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating
entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19
Closing date for receipt of
N/A
acceptances or renunciations
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
20 Names of any underwriters
N/A
21
Amount of any underwriting fee
N/A
or commission
22
Names of any brokers to the
N/A
issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
25
If the issue is contingent on
N/A
security holders' approval, the
date of the meeting
26
Date entitlement and acceptance
N/A
form and offer documents will be
sent to persons entitled
27
If the entity has issued options,
N/A
and the terms entitle option
holders to participate on
exercise, the date on which
notices will be sent to option
holders
28
Date rights trading will begin (if
N/A
applicable)
29
Date rights trading will end (if
N/A
applicable)
30
How do security holders sell
N/A
their entitlements
in full through
a broker?
31
How do security holders sell
part
N/A
of their entitlements through a
broker and accept for the
balance?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 04:30:02 UTC
Latest news on AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED
Sales 2020
305 M
EBIT 2020
20,6 M
Net income 2020
11,5 M
Debt 2020
71,8 M
Yield 2020
4,67%
P/E ratio 2020
12,0x
P/E ratio 2021
12,0x
EV / Sales2020
0,68x
EV / Sales2021
0,61x
Capitalization
135 M
Chart AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
0,61 AUD
Last Close Price
0,48 AUD
Spread / Highest target
26,1%
Spread / Average Target
26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
26,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.