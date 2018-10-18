Australian Vintage : Escrow Release

ABN 78 052 179 932

18th October 2018

Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange

Escrow Release

11,979,797 ordinary shares issued to Vintage China Funds GP Limited will be released from voluntary escrow 4th November 2018. This is the final release of a 35,939,389 placement to Vintage China Funds GP Limited as advised in Appendix 3B lodged 4th

May 2017.

Michael Noack Company Secretary