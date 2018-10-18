Log in
AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED (AVG)
End-of-day quote  - 10/17
0.59 AUD   +4.42%
03:23aAUSTRALIAN VINT : Escrow Release
PU
10/18AUSTRALIAN VINT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/06AUSTRALIAN VINT : 2018 Full Year Result Announcement Date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Australian Vintage : Escrow Release

0
10/18/2018 | 03:23am CEST

ABN 78 052 179 932

18th October 2018

Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange

Escrow Release

11,979,797 ordinary shares issued to Vintage China Funds GP Limited will be released from voluntary escrow 4th November 2018. This is the final release of a 35,939,389 placement to Vintage China Funds GP Limited as advised in Appendix 3B lodged 4th

May 2017.

Michael Noack Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 01:22:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 282 M
EBIT 2019 20,2 M
Net income 2019 10,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 15,27
P/E ratio 2020 12,84
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 155 M
Chart AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED
Australian Vintage Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,68  AUD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil A. McGuigan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Hugh Davis Chairman
Michael H. Noack Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Josh Gibbons Chief Information Officer
John Douglas Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED21.74%111
CONSTELLATION BRANDS-2.13%42 660
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO., LTD.--.--%32 928
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JSC LTD.--.--%24 426
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD--.--%8 892
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD2.51%8 376
