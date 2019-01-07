Australian Vintage : FY2019 Half Year Reporting

ABN 78 052 179 932
8th January 2019
Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange
FY2019 Half Year Reporting
Please be advised, Australian Vintage Limited will be releasing their 31st December 2018 half year result on Wednesday 27th February 2019.
Further information
Michael Noack
Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary + 61 8 8172 8333
