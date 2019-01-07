Log in
01/07
0.485 AUD   +1.04%
2017AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED : annual earnings release
Australian Vintage : FY2019 Half Year Reporting

01/07/2019 | 07:34pm EST

ABN 78 052 179 932

8th January 2019

Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange

FY2019 Half Year Reporting

Please be advised, Australian Vintage Limited will be releasing their 31st December 2018 half year result on Wednesday 27th February 2019.

Further information

Michael Noack

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary + 61 8 8172 8333

Disclaimer

Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 00:33:06 UTC
