Australian Vintage : AVL 31 December 2019 Half Year Result Media Release

In the event local dial in numbers are not available or successful, dial 0011 61 2 8318 0010 to connect.

2.00 p.m. (AEDST) on Wednesday 26th February 2020

Australian Vintage Limited will host an investor and media conference call commencing at

ABN 78 052 179 932

26 February 2020

Strong performance in core business underpins 20% to 25% profit growth guidance for FY 20

Continued strong performance in Australian Vintage Limited's (AVG's) core Australian and UK businesses for the six months ended December 2019 enabled AVG to forecast 20% to 25% net profit after tax growth.

AVG announced half year profit after tax of $5.9 million. The result was after recognising:

Increased wine costs amounting to $1.5 million due to the disappointing 2019 vintage as foreshadowed at the 2019 AGM;

adverse SGARA financial impact of $1.0 million attributable to higher cost of water and fire damage;

Increased investment of $0.7 million in marketing to both grow and maintain brands in our key markets; and

Restructuring costs of $0.5 million.

In the UK sales of the McGuigan brand increase by 9%, but what is even more pleasing is that most of this growth has come as a result of improved sales mix. Sales of the higher priced McGuigan Black Label and Reserve ranges have increased by 14%. The growth in the UK market is not finished but it will require further investment in marketing and advertising.

We have challenges in the Asian and North American markets. However, both these markets are currently not a significant part of our business with China representing about 3% and North America representing about 3%.

The coronavirus has had no impact on our result for the six months to December 2019. Based on the fact that China is only a small part of our business, the impact of the virus is not expected to be material for the next 6 months.

Overall revenues declined by $6.1 million due to the following declines:

North America sales $0.8 million, Asian sales $2.7 million and NZ sales $0.5 million; and

A reduction of loss making bulk wines sales amounting $2.2 million and vineyard management $3.2 million.

AVG's Asian sales performance was particularly disappointing given the momentum in recent years. The $2.7 million sales decline is a consequence of AVG's major distributor focusing on reducing working capital following a change in senior management.

AVG has plans in place to improve Asian, North America and NZ performances.

AVG's 2020 vintage is in process and early indications are that yields will be up on last year's disappointing vintage.