Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australian Vintage Ltd    AVG   AU000000AVG6

AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD

(AVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australian Vintage : AVL 31 December 2019 Half Year Result Media Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 11:48pm EST

ABN 78 052 179 932

Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

26th February 2020

Half Year 31 December 2019 Results

Australian Vintage Limited will host an investor and media conference call commencing at

2.00 p.m. (AEDST) on Wednesday 26th February 2020 (dial-in details below). The presentation material will be available at www.australianvintage.com.au.

In the event local dial in numbers are not available or successful, dial 0011 61 2 8318 0010 to connect.

Teleconference Dial-In Details

Conference Passcode: 749690021

Australia

+61 2 8318 0010

Austria

+43 1 205636627

Canada

+1

647 749 7023

China

+86

400 842 8248

France

+33

1 70 99 53 95

Germany

+49 69 667781698

Hong Kong

+852 5806 0577

Ireland

+353 1 526 8362

Japan

+81 3 4510 7206

Malaysia

+60 3-9212 5039

New Zealand

+64 4 280 8090

Philippines

+63 2 8231 3158

Singapore

+65 3157 6082

Taiwan

+886 2 5592 4062

Thailand

+66 2 104 0636

United Kingdom

+44

20 3443 8700

United States

+1

469 480 6867

ABN 78 052 179 932

Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

26 February 2020

Strong performance in core business underpins 20% to 25% profit growth guidance for FY 20

Continued strong performance in Australian Vintage Limited's (AVG's) core Australian and UK businesses for the six months ended December 2019 enabled AVG to forecast 20% to 25% net profit after tax growth.

AVG announced half year profit after tax of $5.9 million. The result was after recognising:

  • Increased wine costs amounting to $1.5 million due to the disappointing 2019 vintage as foreshadowed at the 2019 AGM;
  • adverse SGARA financial impact of $1.0 million attributable to higher cost of water and fire damage;
  • Increased investment of $0.7 million in marketing to both grow and maintain brands in our key markets; and
  • Restructuring costs of $0.5 million.

In the UK sales of the McGuigan brand increase by 9%, but what is even more pleasing is that most of this growth has come as a result of improved sales mix. Sales of the higher priced McGuigan Black Label and Reserve ranges have increased by 14%. The growth in the UK market is not finished but it will require further investment in marketing and advertising.

We have challenges in the Asian and North American markets. However, both these markets are currently not a significant part of our business with China representing about 3% and North America representing about 3%.

The coronavirus has had no impact on our result for the six months to December 2019. Based on the fact that China is only a small part of our business, the impact of the virus is not expected to be material for the next 6 months.

Overall revenues declined by $6.1 million due to the following declines:

  • North America sales $0.8 million, Asian sales $2.7 million and NZ sales $0.5 million; and
  • A reduction of loss making bulk wines sales amounting $2.2 million and vineyard management $3.2 million.

AVG's Asian sales performance was particularly disappointing given the momentum in recent years. The $2.7 million sales decline is a consequence of AVG's major distributor focusing on reducing working capital following a change in senior management.

AVG has plans in place to improve Asian, North America and NZ performances.

AVG's 2020 vintage is in process and early indications are that yields will be up on last year's disappointing vintage.

ABN 78 052 179 932

AVG's Chief Executive Craig Garvin said "overall the result was pleasing considering the half's challenges and importantly the outlook is encouraging given AVG's brands positioning in our key markets and the potential in our emerging markets."

Outlook is based on normal vintage, stable foreign exchange and excludes the impact of the new accounting standard on leases.

ENDS

Further information

Craig Garvin

Mike Noack

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

02 8345 6377

08 8172 8333

Disclaimer

Australian Vintage Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 04:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD
02/25AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL 31 December 2019 Financial Statement
PU
02/25AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL 31 December 2019 Half Year Result Media Release
PU
02/25AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL 31 December 2109 Half Year Result Presentation
PU
01/29Australia's Treasury Wine shares skid 25% after profit downgrade
RE
2019AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Amended Appendix 3Z – N McGuigan
PU
2019AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Appendix 3Z - N McGuigan
PU
2019AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL AGM 2019 Chairman's Address
PU
2019AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : AVL AGM 2019 Presentation
PU
2019AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Appendix 3B
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 281 M
EBIT 2020 18,6 M
Net income 2020 10,5 M
Debt 2020 70,8 M
Yield 2020 4,79%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 132 M
Chart AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD
Duration : Period :
Australian Vintage Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,49  AUD
Last Close Price 0,47  AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,26%
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Garvin Chief Executive Officer
Richard Hugh Davis Chairman
Michael H. Noack Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Josh Gibbons Chief Information Officer
John Douglas Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LTD-7.62%88
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.2.92%38 471
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-26.23%5 530
C&C GROUP PLC-12.42%1 445
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-2.08%1 238
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED3.27%709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group