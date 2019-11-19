Australian Vintage : AVL AGM 2019 Chairman's Address

78 052 179 932

Chairman's Address

Annual General Meeting

20 November 2019

Welcome to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Australian Vintage Limited and thank you for joining us. My name is Richard Davis and I will chair today's meeting.

Your Company

We are one of Australia's largest wine producers, capable of crushing up to 120,000 tonnes a year. We operate wineries in the Hunter Valley and Mildura region and own 7 vineyards that cover 840 hectares of planted grapes. We also lease a further 4 vineyards that cover 1,530 hectares of planted grapes and sell about 80 million litres of wine. These vineyards provide approximately 60% of our total grape intake. The balance of our required grapes is from medium to long term grower contracts.

The McGuigan Black Label Red is the most popular branded red wine in Australia, and the McGuigan brand remains the 3rd most popular global brand in the UK.

In line with our strategy, our business continues to change with the ongoing growth in our three key brands, McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe. We have reduced our reliance on low margin and loss-making bulk wine sales.

Key Points

In FY19 we have seen a significant improvement in our underlying business with Net Profit after tax and before SGARA (Self Generating and Regenerating Assets) improving by 48%. Unfortunately, this improvement in our underlying business did not filter through to the bottom line due to the poor 2019 vintage. Our crop from our vineyards was 12,600 tonnes down on expectation resulting in a SGARA contribution that was $6.9 million down on what we. The frost and extreme weather conditions were the main reason for the vineyard yields being down. Net Profit after tax was $8.1 million compared to last year's profit of $7.7 million.

Cash flow from operating activities was $23.6 million compared to $26.7 million. The decline in operating cash flow was due to the poor 2019 vintage, which required the Company to purchase $9.7 million of bulk wine. The purchase of this wine was essential to meet our future sales forecasts.

Our net debt continues to decrease and as at 30 June 2019 it was $72.4 million compared to $77.2 million in the prior year. Eight years ago, our net debt was $161.0 million.

Revenue increased by $19.7 million to $269.2 million with significant sales growth in our UK/Europe segment and we paid a dividend of 2 cents per share, up 33% on last year.

Our company continues to focus on 3 key strategies - Grow the Export Business, increase Branded Sales and continue to focus on cost control.

Business Results & Summary

As a result of our continued focus on our 3 core brands, sales of the McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe grew by 10%. In the UK McGuigan sales grew by 13% and remains the third largest global brand by volume.

In Australia, sales increased by 8% with the higher priced Tempus Two and Nepenthe growing 6%.

- 1 -