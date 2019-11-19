Australian Vintage : AVL AGM 2019 Presentation 0 11/19/2019 | 10:00pm EST Send by mail :

Sells 80 million litres of wine.

2,400 planted hectares in 11 vineyards that we either own or lease.

Production facilities capable of producing 1.5 million casks and 7 million cases of bottled wine.

Produces the most popular red wine in Australia.

McGuigan is the 3rd largest global wine brand in the UK. Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 6 Key Points EBITS (Earnings before Interest, Tax and SGARA) up 30% to $21.7 million

Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) and before SGARA up 48% to $11.9 million

2019 vintage conditions impacted result by negative $4.9 million compared to prior period

NPAT up 6% to $8.1 million

Cash Flow from Operating Activities positive $23.6 million

Net Debt of $72.4 million compared to $77.2 million as at 30 June 2018

Revenue up $19.7 million to $269.2 million

Sales of McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe up 10%

2.0 cent per share fully franked final dividend paid. Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 7 Key Points (cont.) AVL strategies remain unchanged:

Grow export business Increase branded sales Focus on cost control

Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 8 Business Results & Summary 1. Branded Sales Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 Total sales of our three key brands, McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe increased by 10%. These three products now represent 60% of all our sales. In the UK/Europe market McGuigan branded sales have grown by 13% and is the third largest global brand in that market. Within the McGuigan brand, the higher priced Black Label and Reserve range have grown by 31% and now represent 40% of all our sales to UK/Europe. In Australia, the McGuigan branded sales have grown by 8% and the higher priced Tempus Two and Nepenthe brand sales have grown by 6%. Sales of lower margin products such as Miranda declined 9% during the year. 9 Business Results & Summary (cont.) 2. Australasia / North America Packaged Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 Sales up 8% on last year with most of the increase coming from increased branded sales. EBIT increased by 7%. Australia experienced both an increase in sales and a shift in mix to higher priced premium products. Sales of the McGuigan brand continued its growth with sales up 8% and the higher priced Tempus Two and Nepenthe brand sales improving by 6%.

Sales to New Zealand improved 42% due mainly to the outstanding performance of the McGuigan Private Bin range which grew 45%.

Sales to Asia have grown by 24% with McGuigan sales up 23% and Tempus Two sales up 25%. This performance is against a 7% increase for the entire Australian wine industry for sales to Asia.

North America sales are down 11% on the back of significant growth in prior periods. Over the last 2 years sales to North America have grown by 19%. Sales ($000) EBIT ($000) FY19 FY18 FY19 FY18 Australia 78,105 73,906 4,767 4,418 New Zealand 5,623 3,973 889 748 Asia 14,226 11,431 1,684 1,563 North America 7,916 8,856 565 653 105,870 98,166 7,905 7,382 10 Business Results & Summary (cont.) 3. UK/Europe Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 UK/Europe sales were up 15% on last year with the McGuigan Brand continuing to grow in all parts of the UK market. EBIT increased by 94% due to the ongoing improved sales mix. When compared to the prior period the favourable GBP added $2.8 million to the contribution of the UK/Europe segment. In the UK division, sales increased by 17% to $109.2 million and EBIT grew by 157%.

In Ireland sales increased by 11% and EBIT by 19%. The McGuigan brand remains the second largest global brand in Ireland.

In Europe sales declined by 9% and EBIT declined by 10%. Sales ($000) EBIT ($000) FY19 FY18 FY19 FY18 UK 109,171 93,710 8,170 3,184 Ireland 9,841 8,880 2,329 1,960 Europe 2,168 2,371 420 469 121,180 104,961 10,919 5,614 11 Business Results & Summary (cont.) Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 Other Segments Cellar Door reported a 39% EBIT decline to $1.0 million due mainly to decreased visitor numbers in the Hunter Valley where our two key cellar doors are located.

Australasia/North America Bulk and Processing EBIT improved by $1.8 million due to the removal of a significant portion of loss-making bulk wine sales.

loss-making bulk wine sales. Vineyard Segment (included SGARA) EBIT declined by $6.9 million due mainly to the poor 2019 vintage. The frost and the significant heat contributed to the poor 2019 yield. Interest and Financial Position Operating cash flow was positive $23.6 million against $26.7 million last year. The slight decline in operating cash flow was due to unplanned bulk wine purchases of $9.4 million to cover the shortfall from this year's vintage.

Net debt decreased by $4.8 million to $72.4 million.

Gearing (net debt to total equity) is at a comfortable 24%.

Bank facility extended to September 2022. 12 Business Results & Summary (cont.) Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 6. Investing to Drive Premiumisation and Operational Efficiency Total capital spend for 3 years to June 2020 expected to be $47.6 million with a significant reduction in growth capital expected in FY20.

Significant investment in growth including new packaging line, premium winery at Buronga and vineyard development.

Premium winery will be operational during the 2020 vintage and is expected to provide savings in line with forecast.

Vineyard development is mainly at our Barossa and Grand Junction vineyards. 13 Australian Wine Industry (cont.) Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 In the 12 months to September 2019 the value of Australian wine exports increased by 7% to $2.9 billion and volume decreased by 8% to 774 million litres. The volume decline was driven by a decrease of 52% in shipments below an average value of $2.50 per litre. The average value of exports grew by 16% to $3.74 per litre, the highest since 2008. The decline in overall exported volume is due to: Australia's 2018 and 2019 vintages were smaller than the record breaking 2017 vintage, resulting in less supply for shipping overseas

International supply pressures have eased with a larger 2018 global vintage, increasing competition in the market

Premiumisation in established markets is pushing down volume and increasing value 14 Australian Wine Industry (cont.) Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 Wine exports to China continues to lead growth with sales up 19% to $1.1 billion. China remains the largest market for wine sales and third by volume. Other key export markets: UK export sales decreased by 4% to $365 million but remains the largest export market by volume which was down 2% to 233 million litres.

US export sales increased by 3% to $436 million and volume decreased by 9% to 146 million litres.

Canada export sales decreased by 6% to $188 million and volume decreased by 15% to 60 million litres.

NZ export sales increased by 1% to $94 million and volume was down 1% to 32 million litres. 15 Australian Wine Industry (cont.) The 2019 Vintage crush has been estimated at 1.73 million tonnes, a decrease of 3% on last year's crush. (Wine Australia - National Vintage Report July 2019).

The crush in cool temperate regions decreased by 5% and warm regions the crush decreased by 2%.

Average wine grape purchase prices increased across all regions with the average for all varieties increased by 9% to $664 per tonne - the highest since 2008.

The largest percentage increase in average grape price was in warm climate reds, which increased by 26% to $592 per tonne.

Since 2011, the average grape price has increased by a compound average rate of 6%. Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 16 Outlook Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 Our focus on developing a world class branded wine company with a clear objective on wine quality and improving our margin, continues. This focus has delivered a 48% growth in FY19 Net Profit (after tax and before SGARA) and a strong cash flow. The Company's cash flow for FY20 will remain strong. However, due to planned additional investment in our inventory, operating cash flow will be slightly down on prior year. The UK has performed exceptionally well in an environment that has seen total volume of Australian wine sales to the UK decline. The Company is investing more on advertising and marketing this year to keep the UK momentum going. The Company, together with the entire wine industry, will have several challenges in the next 12 months including Brexit, drought and higher costs of grapes and processing. With regards to Brexit, we have investigated the establishment of a satellite office to service Europe in the event of a hard Brexit and we have sourced all the water requirements for the upcoming vintage. As foreshadowed in our full year results press release, our higher processing cost due to the poor 2019 vintage, and the increase in grape costs, will mean that our cost of wine will increase and is expected to have a negative margin impact for FY20 of around $3.6 million. However, with improved mix of sales to higher margin products and a normal vintage, we expect to report an improved FY20 Net Profit after tax. Ignoring the impact of the new accounting standard on leases and based on a normal 2020 vintage and assuming no material change to the current exchange rates, we are expecting our Net Profit after tax to be up on last year by approximately 25%. 17 Annual General Meeting Business Review Neil McGuigan Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 18 Overview Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 FY19 Business Review

FY19 Wine Show Performance and Achievements so far in FY20

Capital Expenditure over the last 2 years and why

Turbo charging our branded Portfolio in FY20

People and Performance 19 FY19 Business Review … Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 Profit up from $7.7 million to $8.1 million after a $3.5 million (after tax compared to FY18 actual) SGARA adjustment

Cashflow from Operating Activities positive $23.6 million

Revenue up $19.7 million to $269.2 million

Debt at 30 th June 2019 down to $72.4 million

June 2019 down to $72.4 million Branded sales continuing to grow McGuigan + 8% Tempus Two + 5.6% Nepenthe + 6.4% BVWC + 269% 20 Wine Show Performance for FY19 … Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 McGuigan Tempus Two Nepenthe Barossa Valley Wine Company Trophies 26 4 3 2 Gold 93 44 37 4 Silver 167 74 64 7 Bronze 178 199 139 10 Total Awards 464 321 243 23 21 So far this year … Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 Tempus Two International Wine Challenge: Hunter Valley Semillon Trophy - 2014 Tempus Two Pewter Uno Semillon

Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Competition: Trophy for the Best White Wine from Australia - 2015 Tempus Two Pewter Semillon Nepenthe Melbourne International Wine Competition: Trophy for the Adelaide Pinot Noir Winery of the Year

Australian Cool Climate Wine Show: Trophy for the Best Other Dry White - 2017 Nepenthe Winemakers Select Gruner Veltliner Barossa Valley Wine Company New York International Wine Competition: Named Shiraz Wine Company of the Year & Barossa Winery of the Year McGuigan Wines International Wine Challenge London: Named International White Winemaker of the Year

Decanter World Wine Awards: Trophy for Best in Show - 2007 McGuigan Bin 9000 Semillon

China Wine and Spirits Awards: Trophy for the Barossa Valley Wine of the Year - 2016 McGuigan Shortlist Shiraz 22 Capex Spend over FY18 / FY19 … Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 1. Good Business Practice * Other Capital Purchases $7.7 m * Buronga Hill Premium Winery $4.3 m * Oak $1.7 m * IT Spend $0.7 m 2. Efficiency Gains * Solar Parks $ 2.1 m Buronga Hill Centrifuges / Wide Bore Crossflows / Cold Stabilisation $ 4.7 m 3. Innovation Vineyard Development and Redevelopment (68ha) in the Barossa Valley / Sunraysia $ 3.6 m * Merbein Packaging Bottling Line with Sparkling Capacity $ 10.8 m $ 35.6 m Capex Spend for FY20 $ 12.0 m 23 Turbo charging our branded Portfolio in FY20 … New Products / Packaging upgrades / ATL Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 McGuigan Black Label Single Batch Founder's Gift 24 McGuigan Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 Continuation of the "Bring a McGuigan" UK Prime-time Television / Sponsorship Campaign in Australia 25 Tempus Two Sparkling Packaging First advertising campaign Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 Wine On Tap 26 Nepenthe Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 27 People and Performance … Support Employee Capability

Driving Engagement

Health and Wellbeing Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 28 Thank you … Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 29 Annual General Meeting Annual General Meeting 20th November 2019 30 Attachments Original document

