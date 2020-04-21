Australian Vintage : Trading and Vintage Update

ABN 78 052 179 932

22 April 2020

TRADING AND VINTAGE UPDATE

ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE 25% TO 30% NET PROFIT GROWTH

Key Points

101,400 tonnes of grapes crushed in Vintage 2020, up 22% on last year

Grape yields from owned and leased vineyards up 29% on last year

UK/Europe sales to the end of March 2020 up 2% and Australian sales up 5% on last year

Cash Flow from operating activities on track to be positive but down on last year due to significant bulk wine purchases

Subject to no material changes in the current exchange rates, no major changes to the current restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 virus and excluding the impact of the new accounting standard on leases, Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) is expected to be up 25% to 30%

Vintage Update

Australian Vintage (ASX: AVG) today reported that it crushed 101,400 tonnes of grapes from the 2020 Vintage compared to 83,000 tonnes last year.

Craig Garvin, Chief Executive Officer said "This year's total crush of 101,400 tonnes is very pleasing taking into account the fires in the Adelaide Hills, the early frost event in one of our vineyards and the fact that we had to reject 4,300 tonnes due to smoke taint. The yield from our irrigated vineyards were up 18% on last year and if you add the recently leased Jubilee vineyard, irrigated vineyard yields were up 30%. In the premium regions our vineyard yield was in line with last year but down 50% on expectation.

The great work of our operations staff over the last year ensured that AVL outperformed the market in a very tough drought environment.

Not only has the increased yield from our vineyards improve SGARA (Self Generating and Regenerating Assets) by $2.7 million (after tax) against last year, it will reduce our need to purchase significant amounts of bulk wine over the next 12 months and assist in improving our cash flow in FY21.

The 22% increase in tonnes crushed by AVG has also improved winery efficiency which will result in a lower processing cost for all the wine made from this year's vintage.

The early indications are that the Australian total vintage will be down on last year, with estimates indicating that some regions will be down by as much as 50% on average. Quality from this year's vintage is exceptional".