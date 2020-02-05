AustSino Resources : Shares to be Released from Escrow

ASX Announcement

5 February 2020

SHARES TO BE RELEASED FROM ESCROW

AustSino Resources Group Limited (ASX: ANS or Company) hereby advises pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.10A that 30,769,230 fully paid ordinary shares are due to be released from escrow on 15 February 2020. The Company previously applied for and was granted quotation of these shares.

