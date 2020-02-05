Log in
AUSTSINO RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED    ANS   AU000000ANS8

AUSTSINO RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED

(ANS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
0.017 AUD   +21.43%
10:06aAUSTSINO RESOURCES : Shares to be Released from Escrow
PU
01/31AUSTSINO RESOURCES : Capital Raising & Appendix 3B
PU
01/29SUNDANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - quarterly activities report period ended 31 december 2019
AQ
AustSino Resources : Shares to be Released from Escrow

02/05/2020 | 10:06am EST

ASX Announcement

5 February 2020

SHARES TO BE RELEASED FROM ESCROW

AustSino Resources Group Limited (ASX: ANS or Company) hereby advises pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.10A that 30,769,230 fully paid ordinary shares are due to be released from escrow on 15 February 2020. The Company previously applied for and was granted quotation of these shares.

Further enquiries:

Mr Henko Vos

Company Secretary

T: +61 8 9463 2463

Disclaimer

Austsino Resources Group Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 15:05:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Ming Ding Executive Chairman
Michael Keemink Executive Director
Philip James McKeiver Non-Executive Director
Bielin Shi Non-Executive Director
Perry Mitchell Non-Executive Director
