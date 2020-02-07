Autins : Result of Annual General Meeting

7 February 2020

Autins Group plc

(the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Autins Group plc (AIM: AUTG), a leading UK designer, manufacturer and supplier of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions for the automotive sector, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

Outcomes of the vote at the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company's website at https://www.autins.co.uk/shortly.

About Autins

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, building and wider industrial applications.

The Group is one of the leading suppliers of noise and heat management products in the automotive market, producing and supplying over two million parts per month to customers including some of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.