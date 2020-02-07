Log in
Autins : Result of Annual General Meeting

02/07/2020 | 07:28am EST
Regulatory Story
Result of Annual General Meeting
Released 12:25 07-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3736C
Autins Group PLC
07 February 2020

7 February 2020

Autins Group plc

(the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Autins Group plc (AIM: AUTG), a leading UK designer, manufacturer and supplier of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions for the automotive sector, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

Outcomes of the vote at the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company's website at https://www.autins.co.uk/shortly.

For further information please contact:

Autins Group plc

Adam Attwood, Non-Executive Chairman

Gareth Kaminski-Cook, Chief Executive

Kamran Munir, Chief Financial Officer

Via Newgate

N+1 Singer

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Mark Taylor / Lauren Kettle (Corporate Finance)

Tel: 020 7496 3000

Newgate Communications

(Financial PR)

Adam Lloyd

Tom Carnegie

Tel: 020 7653 9850

About Autins

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, building and wider industrial applications.

The Group is one of the leading suppliers of noise and heat management products in the automotive market, producing and supplying over two million parts per month to customers including some of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RAGUPUPPPUPUGPM
Result of Annual General Meeting - RNS

Disclaimer

Autins Group plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:27:04 UTC
