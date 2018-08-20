Log in
Autins : Update on Arrival of Chief Executive

08/20/2018 | 08:36am CEST
RNS Number : 1922Y
Autins Group PLC
20 August 2018

20 August 2018

Autins Group plc

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Update on Arrival of Chief Executive

Autins Group plc (AIM: AUTG), a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions for the automotive sector, is pleased to announce that Gareth Kaminski-Cook will be joining Autins as Chief Executive on Monday, 1 October 2018.

Adam Attwood, Chairman of Autins Group plc, said: "We are delighted that we have been able to bring forward Gareth's start date to the beginning of our financial year. We look forward to the positive impact that he will bring to the Group."

For further information please contact:

Autins Group plc

Adam Attwood, Non-Executive Chairman

Michael Jennings, Chief Executive

James Larner, CFO

Via Newgate



Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Philip Davies

Will Goode

Tel: 020 7894 7000

Newgate Communications

(Financial PR)

Adam Lloyd

James Browne

Tel: 020 7653 9850

About Autins

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, building and wider industrial applications.

The Group is one of the leading suppliers of noise and heat management products in the automotive market, producing and supplying over two million parts per month to customers including some of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOAFKODBBBKDNFD

Disclaimer

Autins Group plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:35:06 UTC
