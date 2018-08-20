Autins : Update on Arrival of Chief Executive

20 August 2018

Autins Group plc

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Update on Arrival of Chief Executive

Autins Group plc (AIM: AUTG), a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions for the automotive sector, is pleased to announce that Gareth Kaminski-Cook will be joining Autins as Chief Executive on Monday, 1 October 2018.

Adam Attwood, Chairman of Autins Group plc, said: "We are delighted that we have been able to bring forward Gareth's start date to the beginning of our financial year. We look forward to the positive impact that he will bring to the Group."

About Autins

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, building and wider industrial applications.

The Group is one of the leading suppliers of noise and heat management products in the automotive market, producing and supplying over two million parts per month to customers including some of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.