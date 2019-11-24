Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AUTO ITALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

意 達 利 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 720)

Inside Information: Potential Investment

This announcement is made by AUTO ITALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the Group recently commenced discussions with certain independent third parties on possible investment by taking up a minority stake in a company which holds facilities to provide comprehensive biologics development and manufacturing services to biotech and pharmaceutical companies at all stages (the "Potential Investment"). The Group also retained professional advisers to conduct due diligence on the Potential Investment target. If such investment proceeds, it is expected that the Potential Investment may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Discussions are still at a preliminary stage.

The Board wishes to emphasize that there is no assurance that the Potential Investment will materialize. There is no binding agreement in relation to the Potential Investment as at the date of this announcement. The Potential Investment may or may not proceed. Further announcements will be made by the Company in compliance with applicable rules and regulations if necessary.