Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Auto Trader Group plc    AUTO   GB00BVYVFW23

AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC

(AUTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auto Trader : plans equity raise to shore up cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 03:16am EDT

UK online car marketplace Auto Trader said on Wednesday it would sell up to 46.5 million new shares, worth 5% of its share capital, to institutional investors in a bid to shore up cash during the coronavirus crisis.

"This equity raise will allow the group to resume its existing capital return policy at the earliest prudent opportunity," said the company, which has halted share buybacks and remained undecided about 2020 dividends.

Auto Trader also said its entire board has offered to forego at least half of their salaries and that it will furlough its employees.

Before the lockdown in the UK, Auto Trader had allowed auto retailers to advertise their vehicles on its website free of charge throughout April, leading to a record number of cars being displayed on its platform.

The FTSE 100 company said it expects to meet its covenant tests in March, but sees the September test showing an increase in net debt to core profit ratio due to the free services provided. Auto Trader expects to remain below the maximum covenant threshold in September.

It had drawn on 289 million pounds ($356.94 million) of its 400 million pound revolving credit facility at the end of February.

Separately, a bookrunner on the company's accelerated book build said, "we have received indications of interest in excess of deal size".

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC -5.15% 422.7 Delayed Quote.-26.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
03:16aAUTO TRADER : plans equity raise to shore up cash
RE
03/20EUROPE : European shares crawl into second day of gains, but lose for week
RE
01/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 powers through as WHO tempers China virus fears
RE
2019AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
2019AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC : Notices
CO
2019AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
2019AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC : Half-year results
CO
2019AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
2019AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC : Nomination
CO
2019UK watchdog proposes car finance commission crackdown
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 372 M
EBIT 2020 260 M
Net income 2020 203 M
Debt 2020 286 M
Yield 2020 1,67%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2021 11,7x
Capitalization 4 033 M
Chart AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Auto Trader Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 532,80  GBp
Last Close Price 439,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathan James Coe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Warren Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Faiers Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jamie Warner Chief Financial Officer
Chris Kelly Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC-26.15%5 021
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.29%465 826
NETFLIX, INC.16.05%164 772
NASPERS LIMITED2.74%63 056
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.12%48 226
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-18.80%22 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group