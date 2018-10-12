Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Autobacs Seven Co Ltd    9832   JP3172500005

AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD (9832)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AUTOBACS SEVEN : Announces Opening of AUTOBACS Flagship Store on Cross-border E-Commerce Site for Chinese Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 07:08am CEST

October 11, 2018

AUTOBACS SEVEN Announces Opening of AUTOBACS Flagship Store on Cross-border E-Commerce Site for Chinese Market Opening ahead of Singles' Day on November 11, China's bargain-hunting day

AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi) announces the opening of a store on JD Worldwide, a Chinese cross-border e-commerce site for Japanese and other non-Chinese companies from October 11, 2018. The new site is operated by JD.com Inc., a leading e-commerce and retail infrastructure company driving the e-commerce business in China.

Points of note: AUTOBACS SEVEN will open a store on JD Worldwide, a Chinese cross-border e-commerce site operated by JD.com, which has more than 300 million customers throughout China.

The store is opening on October 11 ahead of Singles' Day on November 11, which is China's largest online shopping day.

JD Worldwide is a cross-border e-commerce site for non-Chinese companies of JD.com operated by JD.com Inc., which is China's largest e-commerce company and on the Fortune 500 list. With more than 300 million customers, JD.com provides an array of products ranging from global brands to furniture, electricals, fresh food and apparel in a one-stop shopping experience. The company has sales record of approximately 8 billion RMB only for car goods in China, despite 14 years since its establishment. Targeting automobile users in China who insist of quality and safety, AUTOBACS 汽用品全球店, now opening on JD Worldwide, will sell reliable Japan-brand products throughout China, focusing on car accessories such as vehicle interior goods and deodorants and car chemicals such as car washing supplies.

The new site will open from October 11. In November, Singles' Day, China's largest online shopping day and known as a day of bargain-hunting, is fast approaching, and AUTOBACS SEVEN sees this as an opportunity to boost its customer base in China.

(continued on next page)

The overview of the store is as follows.

  • 1. Store name: AUTOBACS flagship store on JD worldwide

  • 2. Opening date: October 11, 2018

  • 3. URLhttp://www.jd.hk/

  • 4. Sales items: car accessories such as vehicle interior / exterior goods, in car fragrances and deodorants and car chemicals such as car washing supplies

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.

Disclaimer

Autobacs Seven Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 05:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD
07:08aAUTOBACS SEVEN : Announces Opening of AUTOBACS Flagship Store on Cross-border E-..
PU
10/05AUTOBACS SEVEN : Monthly Retail Sales Report (September)(PDF)
PU
09/28AUTOBACS SEVEN : announces Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
09/26AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/07AUTOBACS SEVEN : Monthly Retail Sales Report (August)(PDF)
PU
08/07AUTOBACS SEVEN : Monthly Retail Sales Report (July)(PDF)
PU
07/27AUTOBACS SEVEN : announces New store Opening； Bang Na Km12 Store in Thail..
PU
07/25AUTOBACS SEVEN : announces New store Opening； Vibhavadi 32 Store in Thail..
PU
07/09AUTOBACS SEVEN : Announces Establishment of New Company and Business Transfer Be..
PU
07/06AUTOBACS SEVEN : Monthly Retail Sales Report (June)(PDF)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 211 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 5 600 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 28,19
P/E ratio 2020 25,90
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Autobacs Seven Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiomi Kobayashi President & Representative Director
Noritaka Hiraga Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Legal Affairs
Teruyuki Matsumura Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Isao Hirata Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Eiichi Kumakura Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD-11.39%1 470
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC37.34%27 839
AUTOZONE8.10%20 689
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS61.54%12 512
CARMAX5.80%12 360
COPART, INC.13.57%12 037
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.