October 11, 2018

AUTOBACS SEVEN Announces Opening of AUTOBACS Flagship Store on Cross-border E-Commerce Site for Chinese Market Opening ahead of Singles' Day on November 11, China's bargain-hunting day

AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi) announces the opening of a store on JD Worldwide, a Chinese cross-border e-commerce site for Japanese and other non-Chinese companies from October 11, 2018. The new site is operated by JD.com Inc., a leading e-commerce and retail infrastructure company driving the e-commerce business in China.

Points of note:  AUTOBACS SEVEN will open a store on JD Worldwide, a Chinese cross-border e-commerce site operated by JD.com, which has more than 300 million customers throughout China.

 The store is opening on October 11 ahead of Singles' Day on November 11, which is China's largest online shopping day.

JD Worldwide is a cross-border e-commerce site for non-Chinese companies of JD.com operated by JD.com Inc., which is China's largest e-commerce company and on the Fortune 500 list. With more than 300 million customers, JD.com provides an array of products ranging from global brands to furniture, electricals, fresh food and apparel in a one-stop shopping experience. The company has sales record of approximately 8 billion RMB only for car goods in China, despite 14 years since its establishment. Targeting automobile users in China who insist of quality and safety, AUTOBACS 汽车用品全球购旗舰店, now opening on JD Worldwide, will sell reliable Japan-brand products throughout China, focusing on car accessories such as vehicle interior goods and deodorants and car chemicals such as car washing supplies.

The new site will open from October 11. In November, Singles' Day, China's largest online shopping day and known as a day of bargain-hunting, is fast approaching, and AUTOBACS SEVEN sees this as an opportunity to boost its customer base in China.

The overview of the store is as follows.

1. Store name: AUTOBACS flagship store on JD worldwide

2. Opening date: October 11, 2018

3. URL：http://www.jd.hk/

4. Sales items: car accessories such as vehicle interior / exterior goods, in car fragrances and deodorants and car chemicals such as car washing supplies

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.