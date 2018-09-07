Autobacs Seven : Monthly Retail Sales Report (August)(PDF)

7-Sep-18

Monthly Retail Sales Report（August 2018）

AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.

ＩR and PR Department

Tel: 03-6219-8718, Fax: 03-6219-8762

《Groupwide Sales results (Domestic) 》

# of weekends and holidays YoY change (day) ±0 ±0 -1 +1 -1 ±0 +2 -1 -1 +1 ±0 ±0 +1 -1 ±0 +1 -1 +1 +1 ±0 TOTAL SALES Aug-17 Apr-18 May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Accumulated Total for FY 2019 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1H 2H Total store basis Millions of yen 19,402 22,225 18,760 18,241 22,216 19,897 101,339 59,226 YoY growth rate -0.8 -0.2 -9.0 2.1 3.4 2.5 -0.3 -2.5 Same store basis YoY growth rate -0.3 -0.2 -9.2 1.6 3.2 2.7 -0.4 -2.7 TOTAL NUMBER OF PURCHASING CUSTOMERS Aug-17 Apr-18 May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Accumulated Total 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1H 2H Total store basis In thousands 2,816 3,116 2,636 2,501 2,869 2,798 13,920 8,253 YoY growth rate -4.9 -2.0 -10.4 -1.7 -0.5 -0.7 -3.1 -4.8 Same store basis YoY growth rate -3.9 -1.9 -10.4 -1.6 -0.4 -0.1 -2.9 -4.7 AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE PER CUSTOMER Aug-17 Apr-18 May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Accumulated Total 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1H 2H Total store basis YoY growth rate 3.7 1.6 1.3 3.3 3.5 2.8 2.5 2.0 《Groupwide Sales results (Domestic) 》

SALES BREAKDOWN BY MERCHANDISE AND SERVICES YoY growth rate in same store basis Aug-17 Apr-18 May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Accumulated Total 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1H 2H Automotive Goods Tires Car Electronics Oil Batteries Accessories -0.3 0.1 -11.7 2.8 3.2 1.6 -0.9 -3.2 4.3 -2.9 -29.6 10.9 9.0 2.2 -4.5 -10.3 -5.2 9.4 8.5 2.7 5.1 3.5 5.8 6.9 1.1 -0.4 -5.3 -2.2 -1.4 0.2 -1.8 -2.7 -1.3 -1.7 11.5 6.3 9.7 14.0 8.5 5.2 -4.7 -4.0 -10.5 -2.7 2.0 1.7 -2.5 -5.7 Services Inspection & Maintenance 3.0 1.1 -4.9 2.1 3.0 4.1 1.1 -0.6 9.2 -6.5 -2.1 -2.1 -1.7 2.0 -2.1 -3.5 Car Purchase and Sales -7.6 -7.2 -5.6 -7.8 0.7 3.6 -3.2 -6.9 Second-hand automotive goods -14.0 -1.8 -14.0 -14.2 -19.0 -15.8 -12.5 -9.3 Fuel 3.6 8.1 14.6 21.3 20.6 19.9 17.0 14.5

《Overseas sales》 (YoY growth rate in total store basis)

3.8

-2.8

1.5

-5.6

-9.7

13.7

2.8

-2.5

Number of Stores (Domestic) AUTOBACS 0 -2 0 -2 0 493 -2 Super AUTOBACS 0 0 0 0 0 74 0 AUTOBACS Secohan Ichiba 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 AUTOBACS Express 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 AUTOBACS CARS 0 0 -3 0 0 10 -3 < COMMENTS > (Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain) In August 2018, same-store and total-store sales increased by 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) Increased sales of windshield sun shades and other car goods in the extreme heat weather. 2) Although the number of cars subject to statutory inspection continued to decrease, its sales amount increased than LY. 3) Increased sales in car purchase and sales business compared to LY, thanks to the upward trend of car purchasing and the growth in new and used car sales. 4) Super AUTOBACS Tokyo Bay Shinonome store is closed for renovation from August 1. < STORE INFORMATION > August 2018: Domestic / New store 0; Closed 0 ; Relocation, Scrap & build (include format changes）0 Overseas / New store 0，Closed 0， Relocation, Scrap & build (include format changes）0 ic stores at the end of August 2018: Domestic 596 (AUTOBACS 493, Super AUTOBACS 74, AUTOBACS Secohan Ichiba 8, AUTOBACS Express 11, AUTOBACS CARS 10),Overseas 46 Total number of domest The data are preliminary for a quick release and are subject to revision.

*** Includes total store sales of AUTOBACS (includes Smart＋1, AUTOBACS GARAGE and AUTOBACS Mini), Super AUTOBACS, AUTOBACS Secohan Ichiba , and AUTOBACS CARS.

< COMMENTS >

(Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain)

In April 2018, both same-store and total-store sales decreased by 0.2% from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) Decreased tire selling affected by tire switchback demand (snow tires into normal tires) that occurred earlier than LY while sales of Car Electronic devices have been keeping its growth trend. 2) Decreased sales in statutory inspection and maintenance services both in number and sales amount as a result of fewer cars subject to statutory inspections than LY. 3) Decrease in sales at car purchase and sales business despite the number of car purchasing via the Car Purchase Specialty stores has been increasing.

< COMMENTS >

(Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain)

In May 2018, same-store and total-store sales decreased by 9.2% and 9.0%, respectively from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) One less weekend days and holidays compared to LY. 2) Decreased tire selling in reaction to LY's strong sales inspired by the price increase in June. 3) Decreased sales in statutory inspection and maintenance services both in number and sales amount as a result of fewer cars subject to statutory inspections than LY. 4) Increased car sales to individual customers although sales to business customers decreased.

< COMMENTS >

(Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain)

In June 2018, same-store and total-store sales increased by 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) An extra Saturday compared to LY. 2) Increased Tire sales both in number and sales amount being compared to LY's weak sales after the price-raising, also inspired by the strong sales of low priced tires and focused efforts on sales promotion activities 3) Decreased sales in statutory inspection and maintenance services both in number and sales amount as a result of fewer cars subject to statutory inspections than LY. 4) Increased car sales to business customers although sales to individual customers decreased.

< COMMENTS >

(Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain)

In July 2018, same-store and total-store sales increased by 3.2% and 3.4%, respectively from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) One less Saturday compared to LY. 2) Increased tire sales both in number and sales amount compared to LY's weak sales after the price-raising, also inspired by the strong sales of low priced tires such as private brand tires and focused efforts on sales promotion activities. 3) Decreased sales in statutory inspection and maintenance services both in number and sales amount as a result of fewer cars subject to statutory inspections than LY. 4) Increased sales in car purchase and sales compared to LY thanks to strong car sales to business customers and growth in new car sales.