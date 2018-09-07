Autobacs Seven : Monthly Retail Sales Report (August)(PDF)

Log in
09/07/2018 | 08:13am CEST

7-Sep-18

Monthly Retail Sales ReportAugust 2018

AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.

R and PR Department

Tel: 03-6219-8718, Fax: 03-6219-8762

Groupwide Sales results (Domestic)

# of weekends and holidays

YoY change (day)

±0

±0

-1

+1

-1

±0

+2

-1

-1

+1

±0

±0

+1

-1

±0

+1

-1

+1

+1

±0

TOTAL SALES

Aug-17

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Accumulated Total for FY 2019

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Total store basis

Millions of yen

19,402

22,225

18,760

18,241

22,216

19,897

101,339

59,226

YoY growth rate

-0.8

-0.2

-9.0

2.1

3.4

2.5

-0.3

-2.5

Same store basis

YoY growth rate

-0.3

-0.2

-9.2

1.6

3.2

2.7

-0.4

-2.7

TOTAL NUMBER OF PURCHASING CUSTOMERS

Aug-17

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Accumulated Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Total store basis

In thousands

2,816

3,116

2,636

2,501

2,869

2,798

13,920

8,253

YoY growth rate

-4.9

-2.0

-10.4

-1.7

-0.5

-0.7

-3.1

-4.8

Same store basis

YoY growth rate

-3.9

-1.9

-10.4

-1.6

-0.4

-0.1

-2.9

-4.7

AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE PER CUSTOMER

Aug-17

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Accumulated Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Total store basis

YoY growth rate

3.7

1.6

1.3

3.3

3.5

2.8

2.5

2.0

Groupwide Sales results (Domestic)

SALES BREAKDOWN BY MERCHANDISE AND SERVICES

YoY growth rate in same store basis

Aug-17

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Accumulated Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1H

2H

Automotive Goods

Tires

Car Electronics

Oil

Batteries

Accessories

-0.3

0.1

-11.7

2.8

3.2

1.6

-0.9

-3.2

4.3

-2.9

-29.6

10.9

9.0

2.2

-4.5

-10.3

-5.2

9.4

8.5

2.7

5.1

3.5

5.8

6.9

1.1

-0.4

-5.3

-2.2

-1.4

0.2

-1.8

-2.7

-1.3

-1.7

11.5

6.3

9.7

14.0

8.5

5.2

-4.7

-4.0

-10.5

-2.7

2.0

1.7

-2.5

-5.7

Services

Inspection & Maintenance

3.0

1.1

-4.9

2.1

3.0

4.1

1.1

-0.6

9.2

-6.5

-2.1

-2.1

-1.7

2.0

-2.1

-3.5

Car Purchase and Sales

-7.6

-7.2

-5.6

-7.8

0.7

3.6

-3.2

-6.9

Second-hand automotive goods

-14.0

-1.8

-14.0

-14.2

-19.0

-15.8

-12.5

-9.3

Fuel

3.6

8.1

14.6

21.3

20.6

19.9

17.0

14.5

Overseas sales (YoY growth rate in total store basis)

3.8

-2.8

1.5

-5.6

-9.7

13.7

2.8

-2.5

Number of Stores

(Domestic)

AUTOBACS

0

-2

0

-2

0

493

-2

Super AUTOBACS

0

0

0

0

0

74

0

AUTOBACS Secohan Ichiba

0

0

0

0

0

8

0

AUTOBACS Express

0

0

0

0

0

11

0

AUTOBACS CARS

0

0

-3

0

0

10

-3

< COMMENTS >

(Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain)

In August 2018, same-store and total-store sales increased by 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) Increased sales of windshield sun shades and other car goods in the extreme heat weather. 2) Although the number of cars subject to statutory inspection continued to decrease, its sales amount increased than LY. 3) Increased sales in car purchase and sales business compared to LY, thanks to the upward trend of car purchasing and the growth in new and used car sales. 4) Super AUTOBACS Tokyo Bay Shinonome store is closed for renovation from August 1.

< STORE INFORMATION >

August 2018: Domestic

/ New store 0; Closed 0 ; Relocation, Scrap & build (include format changes0 Overseas / New store 0Closed 0 Relocation, Scrap & build (include format changes0

ic stores at the end of August 2018: Domestic 596 (AUTOBACS 493, Super AUTOBACS 74, AUTOBACS Secohan Ichiba 8, AUTOBACS Express 11, AUTOBACS CARS 10),Overseas 46

Total number of domest

The data are preliminary for a quick release and are subject to revision.

*** Includes total store sales of AUTOBACS (includes Smart1, AUTOBACS GARAGE and AUTOBACS Mini), Super AUTOBACS, AUTOBACS Secohan Ichiba , and AUTOBACS CARS.

< COMMENTS >

(Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain)

In April 2018, both same-store and total-store sales decreased by 0.2% from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) Decreased tire selling affected by tire switchback demand (snow tires into normal tires) that occurred earlier than LY while sales of Car Electronic devices have been keeping its growth trend. 2) Decreased sales in statutory inspection and maintenance services both in number and sales amount as a result of fewer cars subject to statutory inspections than LY. 3) Decrease in sales at car purchase and sales business despite the number of car purchasing via the Car Purchase Specialty stores has been increasing.

< COMMENTS >

(Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain)

In May 2018, same-store and total-store sales decreased by 9.2% and 9.0%, respectively from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) One less weekend days and holidays compared to LY. 2) Decreased tire selling in reaction to LY's strong sales inspired by the price increase in June. 3) Decreased sales in statutory inspection and maintenance services both in number and sales amount as a result of fewer cars subject to statutory inspections than LY. 4) Increased car sales to individual customers although sales to business customers decreased.

< COMMENTS >

(Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain)

In June 2018, same-store and total-store sales increased by 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) An extra Saturday compared to LY. 2) Increased Tire sales both in number and sales amount being compared to LY's weak sales after the price-raising, also inspired by the strong sales of low priced tires and focused efforts on sales promotion activities 3) Decreased sales in statutory inspection and maintenance services both in number and sales amount as a result of fewer cars subject to statutory inspections than LY. 4) Increased car sales to business customers although sales to individual customers decreased.

< COMMENTS >

(Yoy figures are on same store basis for the entire chain)

In July 2018, same-store and total-store sales increased by 3.2% and 3.4%, respectively from the same month in previous year (LY). Factors behind the percent changes were as follows. 1) One less Saturday compared to LY. 2) Increased tire sales both in number and sales amount compared to LY's weak sales after the price-raising, also inspired by the strong sales of low priced tires such as private brand tires and focused efforts on sales promotion activities. 3) Decreased sales in statutory inspection and maintenance services both in number and sales amount as a result of fewer cars subject to statutory inspections than LY. 4) Increased sales in car purchase and sales compared to LY thanks to strong car sales to business customers and growth in new car sales.

Disclaimer

Autobacs Seven Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:11:12 UTC
