Autobacs Seven : announces New store Opening； Phutthamonthon 4 Store in Thailand

January 18, 2019
AUTOBACS announces New store Opening；
AUTOBACS Phutthamonthon 4 Store in Thailand
(Translation of major points of Japanese release)
January 18, 2019 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi), and its franchisee, SIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd (Representative Director: Shuhei Fukuda) announced the new store opening of AUTOBACS Phutthamonthon 4 Store on Friday, January 18, 2019.
This store is built in a shopping site with gasoline station operated by PTG Energy Public Company Limited.
Overview of the new store:
|
Store nameAUTOBACS Phutthamonthon 4 Store
|
Opening dateJanuary 18, 2019.
|
Location
102 Moo 6, Krathumlom, Sampran, Nakornpathom 73110
|
Site Area
225 square meters
|
Sales floor space
39 square meters
|
Parking spaces
20 cars ※
|
Service bays
4 bays
|
Opening hours
10:00am to 7:00pm
|
Store holidayNo regular holidays
|
Operated bySIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd.
※Shared with other tenants.
