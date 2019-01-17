Autobacs Seven : announces New store Opening； Phutthamonthon 4 Store in Thailand

NEWS RELEASE

January 18, 2019

AUTOBACS announces New store Opening； AUTOBACS Phutthamonthon 4 Store in Thailand

(Translation of major points of Japanese release)

January 18, 2019 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi), and its franchisee, SIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd (Representative Director: Shuhei Fukuda) announced the new store opening of AUTOBACS Phutthamonthon 4 Store on Friday, January 18, 2019.

This store is built in a shopping site with gasoline station operated by PTG Energy Public Company Limited.

Overview of the new store:

Store nameAUTOBACS Phutthamonthon 4 Store Opening dateJanuary 18, 2019. Location 102 Moo 6, Krathumlom, Sampran, Nakornpathom 73110 Site Area 225 square meters Sales floor space 39 square meters Parking spaces 20 cars ※ Service bays 4 bays Opening hours 10:00am to 7:00pm Store holidayNo regular holidays Operated bySIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd.

※Shared with other tenants.

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.