AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD (9832)

AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD (9832)
Autobacs Seven : announces New store Opening； Phutthamonthon 4 Store in Thailand

01/17/2019 | 11:14pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

January 18, 2019

AUTOBACS announces New store Opening

AUTOBACS Phutthamonthon 4 Store in Thailand

(Translation of major points of Japanese release)

January 18, 2019 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi), and its franchisee, SIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd (Representative Director: Shuhei Fukuda) announced the new store opening of AUTOBACS Phutthamonthon 4 Store on Friday, January 18, 2019.

This store is built in a shopping site with gasoline station operated by PTG Energy Public Company Limited.

Overview of the new store:

Store nameAUTOBACS Phutthamonthon 4 Store

Opening dateJanuary 18, 2019.

Location

102 Moo 6, Krathumlom, Sampran, Nakornpathom 73110

Site Area

225 square meters

Sales floor space

39 square meters

Parking spaces

20 cars

Service bays

4 bays

Opening hours

10:00am to 7:00pm

Store holidayNo regular holidays

Operated bySIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd.

Shared with other tenants.

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.

Disclaimer

Autobacs Seven Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 04:13:08 UTC
