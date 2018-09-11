Log in
AUTOBANK AG       AT0000A0K1J1

AUTOBANK AG
AutoBank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/11/2018 | 06:10pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.09.2018 / 18:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: EMKA Immobilienbeteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bianca
Last name(s): Krippendorf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AutoBank AG

b) LEI
529900PBZ8SJWIJ40119 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0K1J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1 EUR 1000000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1000000 EUR 1000000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AutoBank AG
Gertrude-Fröhlich-Sandner-Straße 3
A - 1100 Vienna
Austria

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44745  11.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
