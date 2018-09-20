Log in
AU 2017 Video: How to Make a Dynamic Block

09/20/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

Dynamic blocks provide an amazing level of efficiency, but you don't have to take just our word for it.

'Why should you be using Dynamic Blocks?' says AU 2017 presenter Tracy Chadwick. 'Quite simply, Dynamic Blocks can greatly reduce the number of blocks in your library, improving your efficiency. While it does take a little more time up front to create a Dynamic Block, the time savings on the back end are well worth the effort! Even better news: if you are a proficient user of AutoCAD software, you should have no problem converting those boring, static blocks into shiny, new, Dynamic Blocks.'

The other good news is that you can see Tracy's entire 'A Dynamic Class on Dynamic Block Creation in AutoCAD' here. Don't miss this invaluable information and learn how to make a dynamic block; limit block variations; apply constraints and parameters to control block behavior; and how to extract Dynamic Block properties to AutoCAD tables and Excel spreadsheets.

Looking for more Autodesk University videos? Check out the entire series here.

Disclaimer

Autodesk Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:17:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 501 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 -98,0 M
Debt 2019 275 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 80,81
EV / Sales 2019 13,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,0x
Capitalization 32 443 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 163 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Anagnost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stacy J. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Steven M. Blum Senior Vice President-World Wide Field Operations
Richard Scott Herren Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Crawford William Beveridge Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTODESK41.93%32 443
ADOBE SYSTEMS54.53%129 702
SQUARE INC144.59%34 804
ELECTRONIC ARTS7.22%34 420
WORKDAY38.25%30 523
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES13.99%18 785
