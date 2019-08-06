Autodesk : BNBuilders Turns to Autodesk to Manage Complex Construction Projects Throughout the Building Lifecycle

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced BNBuilders, a U.S.-based general contractor trusted by Fortune 500 clients, has adopted Autodesk construction solutions BuildingConnected and PlanGrid across the company. BNBuilders is using BuildingConnected's preconstruction solution to simplify the early planning stages of projects, and PlanGrid's easy-to-use field collaboration software to manage project data during construction and operations. The company's increased investment in Autodesk construction solutions complements its existing use of Autodesk AutoCAD®, Civil 3D®, Navisworks® and Revit® software for design and model development, collaboration and review across the entire building lifecycle.

"Simplifying the way we work is critical for our success given the complexity of our clients' projects," said Melissa Gomez, project engineer, BNBuilders. "Even before we break ground, we need to make sure everyone on the team is working towards a common goal and making decisions quickly and effectively. BuildingConnected and PlanGrid empower us to build the right teams, easily collaborate and effectively manage both the people and the data we work with during preconstruction and construction. At turn over, we're then able to deliver complete data packages to owners so they can successfully maintain their facilities long after construction is complete."

BNBuilders provides comprehensive preconstruction services and leads ground-up construction, as well as complex build-outs in a wide variety of private and public segments, particularly life science, high technology and bio-tech. Projects often entail solving highly technical issues such as installing specialized equipment and systems, maintaining strict quality control and validation requirements, and managing complex phasing. Dozens of subcontractors are often involved in projects, requiring meticulous coordination and communication from project start to finish.



The Seattle-based general contractor selected BuildingConnected and PlanGrid to streamline collaboration and project data across construction phases, ensuring all stakeholders have immediate access to critical data and coordination is streamlined. Using both BuildingConnected and PlanGrid together, BNBuilders is able to select the most qualified subcontractors and keep them coordinated with all stakeholders across the field and the office.

To prepare for construction, BuildingConnected enables construction teams to effortlessly manage bid invites, level bids and qualify vendors in one place. Relying on BuildingConnected during preconstruction, BNBuilders is able to start building with the right subcontractor teams in place, reduce risks upfront and operate within approved estimates.

During construction, PlanGrid seamlessly keeps office and field teams in sync on the latest project data by automating tedious tasks such as distributing updates, creating file folders and hyperlinking documents. Everyone is able to work off of the same set of data, important details and changes are not overlooked, and rework, material waste and schedule overruns are minimized. PlanGrid's comprehensive activity log also allows BNBuilders to easily turn over accurate as-builts to clients.

"Construction projects are becoming increasingly complex, as new technologies are integrated into facilities and more subcontractors are required onsite to finish the build," said Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager, Autodesk construction solutions. "BuildingConnected and PlanGrid, together with Autodesk design and modeling solutions, are enabling general contractors such as BNBuilders to seamlessly connect teams throughout the building lifecycle and build right the first time."

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 600+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

