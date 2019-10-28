Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Autodesk    ADSK

AUTODESK

(ADSK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Autodesk : Dublin Demonstrates Its Entrepreneurial Drive With Rapid Team Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:12am EDT

From the moment you walk into the Autodesk Dublin office, you're surrounded by a lively atmosphere and buzzing team energy. It's hard to believe that just over 18 months ago, this team had started its journey as Autodesk's EMEA hub.

Join our team in Dublin and come shape the future of making with us.

We chose Dublin because of its global business environment, access to rich talent, ability to support European languages and quality of life for employees. We've learned some valuable lessons along the way, but the fact still remains that Dublin is a vibrant, multicultural and creative city and these qualities align well with Autodesk's brand and culture.

We've grown to 230 employees in that time, and today we're excited to announce that we're opening a whole new floor in our office at 1 Windmill Lane - doubling our overall capacity to 400.

Earlier this year, we hosted Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland and Minister Patrick Breen for our official new office opening and ribbon cutting.

It's a credit to the strength of this team and incredible talent the Irish market has to offer. Not to mention the city has global appeal to international talent. We have over 30 nationalities under one roof, collaborating with Autodeskers and our customers around the world. You can learn more about the office and joining the team here.

One witness to this exciting growth is Martin Gurren, a client services director and the site lead for Autodesk in Dublin. 'It's been an incredible journey so far watching the team grow together, cultivating a strong sense of community to welcome new colleagues from all types of cultures, background and ideas. This office plays a key role in supporting both our EMEA and global colleagues and customers, driving Autodesk's mission to help people imagine, design and make a better world.'

Collaborating with IDA Ireland throughout our growth in Dublin has been invaluable. Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland commented: 'International software companies like Autodesk continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the availability of a strong tech talent pool. This is testament to the fact that in just over 18 months, the company has decided to take another floor at their Windmill Lane office, enabling them to double their overall capacity to 400. On behalf of IDA Ireland, I would like to congratulate the Autodesk team on the expansion of their Dublin office, and wish them continued success.'

Leading the charge on local talent acquisition is Andrea Reger, a senior recruiter at the office. Her team's success received a strong endorsement at the Irish HR Champion Awards 2019 by winning the award for Champion Talent Acquisition Programme. 'We've had huge support from the IDA and Irish business community during our growth in Dublin. Understanding the demographics, talent pool, incentives and common practices in Ireland was important to ensure employees are getting the best working experience at Autodesk. Whether they're an Irish local or moving from a different country, we make sure they feel at home and receive a positive induction when they join the team. What's more, many employees like to get involved in local community initiatives, volunteering activities as well as education institutions. We look forward to building this collaborative and inclusive environment in the years to come!'

Over 100 employees from the office participated in celebrating Pride at the Dublin Parade in July 2019.

The HR team in Ireland, led by Michelle Rogers, is driving an employee engagement program fueled by Autodesk's culture evolution. They've successfully introduced several diverse programs focused on the physical, mental and social well-being of our staff. The wellbeing, engagement and inclusion of our employees is essential, and this program will continuously evolve with employee feedback and input.

Read more about our culture evolution from CHRO Carmel Galvin

The Dublin office is home to many functions within Autodesk. Ranging from R&D, engineering and localization, to technical support, client services and inbound sales. Furthermore, finance and operations, as well as facilities, HR, and recruitment. Many of these teams will continue to grow over the coming years.

In addition, Autodesk is growing a new team of marketing and business development representatives (BDRs) in Dublin for construction solutions, supporting the EMEA business.

Employees drive our culture of impact. The team in Dublin participated in the Global Month of Impact in May with the Solar Buddy initiative.

Taking a chance on a career move to Autodesk Dublin was Raphael Racine, Senior Software Engineering Manager, who has been with Autodesk for 22 years. 'Relocating to Dublin was a great opportunity both professionally and personally. Building international experience in the technology industry, establishing a new engineering team and bringing my family to experience this amazing country and exciting city has been an adventure.' Raphael's team, among many others, have thrived in Dublin.

'There's a strong business community in the city, plenty of collaboration opportunities, great access to talent and a fantastic environment to inspire people and foster innovation. By leveraging on emerging technologies such as machine learning and Neural Machine Translation, my global team continues to develop new solutions and services on our Forge ecosystem. As a customer-focused company, we also ensure that our users receive the same great experience in their native language when using Autodesk products.'

Each floor features familiar Autodesk office designs, while taking inspiration from iconic parts of Dublin's city, such as the River Liffey, Georgian doors and creative street artists.

Both floors in the building were designed by Autodesk's Jenny Lum using Autodesk Revit, which uses building information modeling (BIM) and allows her to digitally see the space before the work begins. Each floor features familiar Autodesk office designs, while taking inspiration from iconic parts of Dublin's city, such as the River Liffey, Georgian doors and creative street artists.

One particular feature of the newly opened floor is a Product Experience Lab; a space where employees can fuel their creativity using Autodesk software and get closer to how our customers use it. Teams can participate in workshops and classes to experiment, observe and practice using different tools and software programs. It's also a great collaboration experience, as teams can share their skills and knowledge with one another in this fantastic lab.

Employees will have the chance to experiment and practice using manufacturing tools such as 3D printing in the experience lab.

With our continued success in Ireland, EMEA and around the world, we're excited to be growing the Dublin operation with more office space and new people to support these ambitions. Attracting and retaining the right talent to our team is our focus, so that Autodesk can help our customers solve the design and make challenges affecting Ireland and beyond.

Disclaimer

Autodesk Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTODESK
05:12aAUTODESK : Dublin Demonstrates Its Entrepreneurial Drive With Rapid Team Growth
PU
10/23FIVE YEARS OF IMPACT : Using Design to Make a Better World
PU
10/23RAND WORLDWIDE : IMAGINiT Experts Present 19 Classes and Demonstrate Proprietary..
AQ
10/16AEC EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2019 WINNERS : Nine Projects Reveal How Far We've Come
PU
10/09AUTODESK : Unveils Robust New Features for BIM 360
PR
10/04AUTODESK : After Testing in Toronto, Generative Design Shows High Potential for ..
PU
10/02AUTODESK : Report
CO
09/26AUTODESK : Report
CO
09/25AUTODESK INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
09/25AUTODESK : Appoints Dr. Ayanna Howard to Board of Directors
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 256 M
EBIT 2020 789 M
Net income 2020 187 M
Debt 2020 152 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 167x
P/E ratio 2021 50,8x
EV / Sales2020 9,86x
EV / Sales2021 7,70x
Capitalization 31 959 M
Chart AUTODESK
Duration : Period :
Autodesk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTODESK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 168,44  $
Last Close Price 145,54  $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Anagnost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stacy J. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Steven M. Blum Senior Vice President-World Wide Field Operations
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Borduin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTODESK13.16%31 921
ADOBE INC.19.78%130 556
WORKDAY INC.0.67%36 159
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.22.05%28 286
SQUARE, INC.12.12%26 363
ANSYS, INC.54.09%18 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group