AUTODESK

(ADSK)
Autodesk : Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

0
08/01/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced that it will broadcast its second quarter fiscal 2020 financial results conference call live via its website Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Autodesk will host a live webcast call at www.autodesk.com/investors. An audio replay webcast and podcast will also be available after 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Autodesk's website at www.autodesk.com/investors. For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.

(PRNewsfoto/Autodesk, Inc.)

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2019 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-extends-invitation-to-join-financial-results-conference-call-300894112.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
