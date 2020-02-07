Autodesk : and STRABAG Sign Letter of Intent to Strengthen Cooperation

The software company and the construction service provider aim to drive digitization within the construction industry in Europe

Written letter of intent confirms cooperation in the development of BIM (Building Information Modelling) software

Focus on applications for construction and logistics processes

Munich, January31, 2020 -Yesterday, software company Autodesk and European construction service provider STRABAG signed a letter of intent in Munich, aiming to cooperate even more closely in the digitization of the construction industry in the future. The agreement strengthens the long-standing relationship between the two companies, andfocuses on the common development of BIM applications tailored to the requirements of the European market. In doing so, the diverse experience that STRABAG is gathering on construction sites throughout Europe could enable a more practice-oriented development of potential software solutions. These will be tested and optimized within the framework of existing construction projects. A special focus will be the integration of corresponding applications for construction and logistics processes - Autodesk and STRABAG expect high and yet often unused potential of BIM.

'For years, we have been valuing the great cooperation with Autodesk when it comes to definition and development of BIM software', says KlemensHaselsteiner, new Head of Digital, STRABAG SE. 'As leading construction service provider, we aim to drive digitization of the construction industry In Europe. The advancement of Building Information Modelling - as enabled by Autodesk's solutions - is a focus for us.'

As a first step, the companies are conducting a series of joint workshops in which experts from both companies deal with important key issues. Currently, the first series on the topic of infrastructure, a focus area of STRABAG, is already underway. The expansion and maintenance of the transport infrastructure is one of the largest future projects, especially in Germany, leading to various opportunities for the construction industry. Approximately 2,500 bridges need to be renovated or adapted for higher traffic volumes. At the same time, Building Information Modeling is required as a planning basis for public-sector tenders from 2020.

Andrew Anagnost, CEO, Autodesk: 'Europe and especially the German-speaking region are an important market for us. Our aim is to better address the market requirements of the future and are pleased to have a company like STRABAG with the right expertise and vision to lead the way with us.'

In addition to the conventional implementation of construction projects with BIM, the companies will deal with pre-construction - meaning modular and partial design outside the construction site - in the future. The practical experience gained by STRABAG employees on the construction site coupled with Autodesk's expertise in design and production from the MFG sector complement each other in the pre-construction building phase.

