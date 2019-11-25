Log in
Autodesk : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

0
11/25/2019 | 08:01am EST

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Autodesk, Inc.)

-- Credit Suisse Tech Conference, December 3, Scottsdale, AZ
-- Wells Fargo Tech Summit, December 3, Las Vegas, NV
-- Barclays Global Tech Conference, December 12, San Francisco, CA

A live webcast, replay and podcast of the presentations will be available through Autodesk's Investor Relations Website at www.autodesk.com/investors. Please go to the Website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software. For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.

About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk uses its investors.autodesk.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2019 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

 

