Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Autodesk, Inc.    ADSK

AUTODESK, INC.

(ADSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autodesk : Foundation Contributes More Than $2 million, Volunteer Time and Pro Bono Assistance to COVID-19 Response and Recovery Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 09:08am EDT

An employee at Detroit's Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center sews critical personal protective equipment.

With COVID-19, we are facing one of the most disruptive global events in recent memory. The need for improved health - capacity, infrastructure, and systems -- has neverbeen greater. And the need for resilience -- personal, economic, and societal -- is paramount. At Autodesk, our priority remains the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, and partners and through Autodesk Foundation, we are working to deploy capital and assistance where it's needed most.

With COVID-19, the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center in Detroit made the decision to pivot to production of isolation gowns and masks.

To date, we've committed$2 million to support the health and resilience ofour employees, communities, and customers -and we arecontinuingto explore new ways we can help. Efforts include:

Employees

  • As a resultof an expanded matching program, employees committed nearly $1.5 million to global causes in one month. This isa testament to the generosity and selflessness of our employees during this time of crisis.
  • Many employees are actively volunteering and fundraising,and pro bono project workstreams focused on COVID-19 have been established, leveraging the expertise of our employees.

Read herefor more on how Autodesk is helping communities, customers and employees impacted by COVID-19.

Communities

  • Autodesk joined a consortium of 25 companies who committed $22 million in funding to global, national, and local Bay Area COVID-19 response through the United Nations Foundation(for the World Health Organization's Strategic Response Fund), The Centers for Disease Control Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, donating$600,000 to these efforts. These organizations are actively engaged in the global health response, and building the local economic resilience of vulnerable populations, nonprofits, and small businesses impacted by the virus.
  • To have the most meaningful impact in communities around the world, we are amplifying local giving through $200,000 in employee-directed philanthropyin countries where we have the largest number of employees outside the Americas.

Simprints collects patient data using an updated contactless mode for its patient ID system in Kenya. Accelerated development could see it ready for partners to use in response to COVID-19 in the coming months.

Customers

  • We are working collaboratively with our customers to ensure the entrepreneurs and innovators in our portfolio can withstand the negative impacts of COVID-19. Small businesses and startups have been disproportionally affected by the crisis. Wecontinueto deliverfunding, employee pro bono resources, and software donations to support our partners during this difficult time.
  • Autodesk Foundation has committed to deploying $300,000 in grants to partner organizations, including UK's Simprints, and Detroit's Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center, who are pivoting to rapidly deliver vaccine tracing technologies and sew critical personal protective equipment.
  • Autodesk employees are also helping Simprints viapro bono consulting. One team of developers is assisting this innovative global nonprofit withintegration oftheir contactless biometric data with a database to track COVID-19 viruscases.

Looking out over the horizon, business, governments, and society will emerge to a very different world from our pre-COVID-19 existence. My hope is that, together, we can leverage the decisions we are making in this crisis toadapt in ways that will create a healthier and more resilient workforceandcommunity-andultimately create a more sustainable, equitable and prosperoussociety,long into the future.

Learn about how Autodesk Technology Centers have united for PPE response here.

Disclaimer

Autodesk Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 13:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUTODESK, INC.
09:08aAUTODESK : Foundation Contributes More Than $2 million, Volunteer Time and Pro B..
PU
04/27NOW OPEN : AEC Excellence Awards 2020 Call for Entries
PU
04/24AUTODESK : nbsp;Technology Centers Band Together for PPE Response
PU
04/15AUTODESK, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14AUTODESK : invests in public infrastructure software firm
RE
04/14AUTODESK : Invests in Aurigo Software to Bolster Construction Technology Offerin..
PR
04/08AUTODESK : BIM 360 Design Expands Global Collaboration Options with Europe Data ..
PU
03/23AUTODESK, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
03/19AUTODESK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
03/14AUTODESK, INC. : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 854 M
EBIT 2021 1 130 M
Net income 2021 504 M
Finance 2021 1 296 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 77,6x
P/E ratio 2022 46,4x
EV / Sales2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2022 8,14x
Capitalization 40 065 M
Chart AUTODESK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Autodesk, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTODESK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 198,42  $
Last Close Price 182,51  $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Anagnost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stacy J. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Steven M. Blum Senior Vice President-World Wide Field Operations
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Borduin Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTODESK, INC.-0.52%40 065
ADOBE INC.5.67%167 908
WORKDAY INC.-9.94%34 359
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.7.92%33 608
SQUARE, INC.1.58%27 917
ANSYS, INC.0.79%22 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group