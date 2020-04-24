Log in
AUTODESK, INC.

AUTODESK, INC.

(ADSK)
Autodesk : nbsp;Technology Centers Band Together for PPE Response

04/24/2020

In the past few weeks,many major manufacturershave shuttered productionas global economies come to a halt due to thecoronavirus. As healthcare systems operate past capacity to contain the crisis,the disruption in the manufacturingsupplychain has added to the stress by creating a global shortagein personal protective equipment (PPE).  

The Autodesk Technology Centerswere designed as spaces for exploring new possibilities for making,so in an effort to support healthcareworkerson the frontlines, the teams at the centers are taking action.  

Utilizing theresources available at Autodesk workshops in San Francisco, Boston, Toronto, and Birmingham, UK, technology center members have joinedforcesto help bridge the gap in PPE shortagesby facilitating production ofmuch-neededface shields.

A workshop member constructs a face shield at the Autodesk Technology Center in Boston.

In Boston, employee volunteers led by technology center shop staff are using an open-source design to produce a single fold origami-style face shield, laser cut from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), plus a small headband cut from the same material. Nearly 5,000 face shields have been donated across 13 medical clinics in the state. 'The feedback I have received from the organizations has been positive. Hearing how useful our face shields have been truly makesme proud to be a part of this project,' said Joe Aronis, a workshop manager in Boston.

'It was very therapeutic to do something physical with my handsand see the stack of ready-to-ship masks grow and the boxes fill up,' saidvolunteerLilli Smith, a senior project managerat Autodesk.

Learn more about PPE production efforts.

Atthe technology center in Birmingham, the same open-source design is beingused to produce origami-style face shields with a modification using Velcro.To date, approximately 1,800 face shields have been delivered to the NationalHealth Service, with more in production. 

A member of the Autodesk Technology Center in Boston uses a laser cutter to cut PET material for face shields.

InToronto, the technology center loaned three Markforged3D printerstotheresident teamat Advanced Perioperative Imaging Lab(APIL) to produce their version of an open-source visor-style face shield created by medical hardware maker Gliaas part of a project with Toronto General Hospital(TGH). They are currentlyproducing between 150-200 face shields per day for medical staff at TGH and other hospitals across the country and hope to rampup production with the additional printerresources. 

'One thing we've been learning quickly, and rather painfully, is how to manage these distributed manufacturing models,' saidDr. Azad Mashari, chief anesthesiologist and director at APIL.'It's fairly tractable when you have one organization volunteering 40 printers or when you have a few large pods like that… it gets much more complex when many people want to commit… we don't yet have a sustainable model for managing a large network of small producers in a system of distributed manufacturing.'   

A selection of face shields produced at the Autodesk Technology Center in San Francisco, CA.

In San Francisco, the workshop team is 3D-printing parts for face shieldsby Maker Nexus, a non-profit makerspace community, who organized the efforts and designed the PPEfor easy production. 'Autodesk has been instrumental in supporting the efforts underway at Maker Nexus, and other makerspaces across the country, to rapidly produce critically needed personal protective equipment for our frontline medical professionals,' said Eric Hess, general managerat Maker Nexus.

On siteat the technology center workshop, the team is printing inABS and ASA on the Stratysys Fortusmachines, while offsite, they are printing withpolyester on the Ultimaker. Morethan 560face shields will be donated to Bay Area medicalfacilities. 

Inthe monthsof Marchand April, the technology centershaveproduced and donated more than 7,000units of PPE to overa dozenhealthcare facilities, withthe capacity to produce a few thousand more.

For most major manufacturers and automated factories in North America, pivoting to developPPE is not an easy switch. There are many factors to consider before changing gears and retooling to be able to produce theseitemsin high volumes. Sunny Sahota, a technology center engagement managerin San Francisco, noted, 'At a high level, the cost of change for larger manufacturers is quite high, both financially and on labor. A lot of it comes down to a company's ability to prioritize agility in manufacturing.'

For the technology centers, producingPPE has been possible in part to our agile and adaptable environment, whilenavigating such challenges as office closures, complying to social distancing protocols and sourcing materials.

'We will continue to make face shields to support the need until industry supply chains tool up or we run out of material,' said Aronis.

Learn moreabouttheAutodesk TechnologyCenter efforts.

Disclaimer

Autodesk Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 16:57:07 UTC
