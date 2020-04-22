Log in
Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2020: statutory deadline to file lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors

04/22/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Milan - With reference to the notice of call of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 21, 2020, published on April 10, 2020, Autogrill S.p.A. announces that, considering that the statutory deadline to file lists of candidates to the office of members of the Board of Directors falls on a non-working day (Sunday April 26, 2020), in accordance with a general Italian law principle, such statutory deadline is extended until April 27, 2020, i.e. the first working day following April 26, 2020.

Lists of candidates will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and secondary headquarters, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the Company's website, www.autogrill.com.

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:42:03 UTC
