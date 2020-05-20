Log in
05/20 11:29:58 am
4.092 EUR   -2.85%
Autogrill : 30 April 2020 trading update

05/20/2020

Milan, 20 May 2020 - The Board of Directors of Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) today reviewed and approved the consolidated revenue performance (preliminary and non-audited) for the four months ended 30 April 2020.

Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, Group CEO, said: 'As we have proved in the last couple of months, we quickly adapted our business to the changing traffic volumes. We implemented several actions to mitigate the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19 and now, as many countries are moving to reopen, we are getting ready for the next phase. During this period we implemented a new commercial offer adjusted to new consumers' needs, always with the health and safety of our employees and our customers in mind.'

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 18:23:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 832 M
EBIT 2020 -102 M
Net income 2020 -162 M
Debt 2020 579 M
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 -7,35x
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 1 071 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,65 €
Last Close Price 4,21 €
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 81,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Zannoni Executive Chairman
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial Officer
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Alessandro Benetton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOGRILL-54.86%1 170
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-13.30%88 612
COMPASS GROUP PLC-41.06%24 327
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-30.45%9 847
SODEXO-46.60%8 982
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-35.19%3 036
