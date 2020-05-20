Autogrill : 30 April 2020 trading update

Milan, 20 May 2020 - The Board of Directors of Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) today reviewed and approved the consolidated revenue performance (preliminary and non-audited) for the four months ended 30 April 2020.

Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, Group CEO, said: 'As we have proved in the last couple of months, we quickly adapted our business to the changing traffic volumes. We implemented several actions to mitigate the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19 and now, as many countries are moving to reopen, we are getting ready for the next phase. During this period we implemented a new commercial offer adjusted to new consumers' needs, always with the health and safety of our employees and our customers in mind.'