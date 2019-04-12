Autogrill : Filing of annual financial report and documents for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Milan, 12 April 2019 - With reference to the Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) General Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled for 23 May 2019 in a single call at 10.30 am (ordinary session) at 16, Corso di Porta Vittoria (Centro Congressi), Milan, the following documents are available to Shareholders and the public on the Company's website (www.autogrill.com, governance section - Shareholders' meeting), on the central storage mechanism named 1Info (www.1info.it) and at the Company's registered office and secondary headquarters:

(i) the Annual Financial Report, including the draft separate and consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018, the Directors' report, the reports of the board of statutory auditors and the statutory audit firm, the certification required under art. 154-bis, of the Legislative Decree no. 58, 24 February 1998 ('FSA'), the Consolidated non-financial statement drafted pursuant to the Legislative Decree 254/2016 as well as any further documentation required by the law;

(ii) the annual Corporate Governance and ownership report pursuant to art. 123-bis, FSA;

(iii) the Remuneration report drafted pursuant to art. 123-ter, FSA, art. 84-quater of the Regulations adopted by Consob in its Resolution 11971, 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments and additions (the 'Issuers' Regulations');

(iv) the Board of Directors' report on the items on the agenda pursuant to art. 125-ter, FSA, along with the full text of the proposed resolutions.

The notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting has been published today on Il Sole 24 ore and Milano Finanza.