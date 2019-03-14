Autogrill : confirms 5% revenue growth; dividend of 0.20 per share

Revenue up 5.0% to €4.7 billion [1] Robust like for like revenue growth of +3.5%, with a positive contribution from all regions [2] Strong performance at airports, with revenue up 7.2% 1 (+5.6% like for like)



Underlying [3] EBITDA of €416.7m, 8.9% on revenue (€418.8m in FY2017, 9.1% on revenue), overall profitability levels maintained, despite a tough start to the year

EBITDA of €416.7m, 8.9% on revenue (€418.8m in FY2017, 9.1% on revenue), overall profitability levels maintained, despite a tough start to the year Underlying 3 net result of €101.6m (FY2017: €106.9m)

net result of €101.6m (FY2017: €106.9m) Net result: €68.7m, after 'cross-generational deal' (Italy), other efficiency projects and other items including acquisition fees (FY2017: €96.2m)

New contracts and renewals worth €4.1 billion[4] in FY2018

Acquisition of Le CroBag in February 2018, with over 100 points of sale at German railway stations, and convenience retail operator Avila in August 2018, operating 25 stores at 4 US airports

Proposed dividend of €0.20, gross of any applicable withholding tax, per share (€0.19 in 2017, +5.3%)

[1] At constant exchange rates. Average €/$ FX rates: FY 2018: 1.1810

FY 2017: 1.1297

[2] The change in like for like revenue is calculated by excluding from revenue at constant exchange rates the impact of new openings, closings, acquisitions and disposals. Please refer to 'Definitions' for the detailed calculation.

[3] Underlying: an alternative performance measure calculated by excluding certain revenue or cost items in order to improve the interpretation of the Group's normalized profitability for the period. Please refer to 'Definitions' for the detailed calculation.

[4] Total value of contracts calculated as the sum of expected revenue from each throughout its duration. Also includes contracts held by equity-consolidated Group companies.