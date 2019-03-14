Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Autogrill    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL

(AGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Autogrill : confirms 5% revenue growth; dividend of 0.20 per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:49am EDT
  • Revenue up 5.0% to €4.7 billion[1]
    • Robust like for like revenue growth of +3.5%, with a positive contribution from all regions[2]
    • Strong performance at airports, with revenue up 7.2%1 (+5.6% like for like)
  • Underlying[3] EBITDA of €416.7m, 8.9% on revenue (€418.8m in FY2017, 9.1% on revenue), overall profitability levels maintained, despite a tough start to the year
  • Underlying3 net result of €101.6m (FY2017: €106.9m)
  • Net result: €68.7m, after 'cross-generational deal' (Italy), other efficiency projects and other items including acquisition fees (FY2017: €96.2m)
  • New contracts and renewals worth €4.1 billion[4] in FY2018
  • Acquisition of Le CroBag in February 2018, with over 100 points of sale at German railway stations, and convenience retail operator Avila in August 2018, operating 25 stores at 4 US airports
  • Proposed dividend of €0.20, gross of any applicable withholding tax, per share (€0.19 in 2017, +5.3%)

[1] At constant exchange rates. Average €/$ FX rates:

  • FY 2018: 1.1810
  • FY 2017: 1.1297

[2] The change in like for like revenue is calculated by excluding from revenue at constant exchange rates the impact of new openings, closings, acquisitions and disposals. Please refer to 'Definitions' for the detailed calculation.

[3] Underlying: an alternative performance measure calculated by excluding certain revenue or cost items in order to improve the interpretation of the Group's normalized profitability for the period. Please refer to 'Definitions' for the detailed calculation.

[4] Total value of contracts calculated as the sum of expected revenue from each throughout its duration. Also includes contracts held by equity-consolidated Group companies.

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOGRILL
03/02Benetton's Edizione raises Generali stake to 4 percent - Il Sole
RE
02/07AUTOGRILL : tweaks 2018 guidance after 3.5 percent rise in full-year sales
RE
01/31GILBERTO BENETTON : Benetton family holding company proposes Paolo Zannoni as Au..
RE
01/22PREFERRED BIDDERS FOR ELIOR'S AREAS : sources
RE
01/22EXCLUSIVE : Autogrill submitted a bid for Elior's Areas business - source
RE
01/22EXCLUSIVE : Autogrill submitted a bid for Elior's Areas business - source
RE
01/11French caterer Elior wants bids for Areas by end-January - sources
RE
2018AUTOGRILL : ready to look at value creating options
RE
2018AUTOGRILL S.P.A. : a new general manager in charge of administration, finance, c..
PU
2018Benetton founder, who took family business beyond sweaters, dies at 77
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 712 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 80,2 M
Debt 2018 618 M
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 22,68
P/E ratio 2019 16,34
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 1 866 M
Chart AUTOGRILL
Duration : Period :
Autogrill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alberto de Vecchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Alessandro Benetton Non-Executive Director
Paolo Roverato Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOGRILL-0.34%2 112
STARBUCKS CORPORATION8.85%87 176
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.85%36 412
SODEXO8.69%16 235
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.10.19%13 591
WHITBREAD5.70%11 517
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.