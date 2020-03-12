Autogrill : confirms strong results in 2019

Revenue up 6.4%[1] to €5.0 billion Robust like for like revenue growth of 3.1%, driven by North America[2] Strong performance at airports, with revenue up by 12.3%1 (+4.6% like for like)

Underlying[3] EBITDA of €849.5m in FY2019 (17.0% margin on revenue) Underlying3 EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS16 (from now on 'excluding IFRS16') of €462.9m in FY2019, 9.3% margin on revenue (€416.7m in FY2018, 8.9% margin on revenue), mainly driven by strong margin expansion in Europe

Underlying3 EBIT of €228.2m in FY2019 (4.6% margin on revenue) Underlying3 EBIT excluding IFRS16 of €198.0m in FY2019, 4.0% margin on revenue (€179.8m in FY2018, 3.8% margin on revenue), up by 10.1%1 despite increasing D&A

Net result of €205.2m in FY2019 Net result excluding IFRS16 of €236.8m in FY2019, benefitting from the net capital gain from the disposal of the Canadian motorway business and the Czech Republic business[4] (€68.7m in FY2018)

FY2019 guidance fully met

New contract wins and renewals worth €2.8 billion[5] overall in FY2019

Acquisition of Pacific Gateway with 51 points of sale in 10 US airports

Milan, 12 March 2020 - The Board of Directors of Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) has reviewed and approved the consolidated results at 31 December 2019, including the consolidated Non Financial Information Declaration 2019

Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, Group CEO, said: 'In 2019 we delivered strong results: we met all of our targets, with revenue, underlying EBITDA and reported EPS all in line with the full year guidance we provided to the market, and we registered improvements across all key metrics. Turning to 2020, considering the Coronavirus outbreak, first of all, we have launched measures to safeguard the health and safety of our employees. With regard to this challenging macro environment, we put in place several initiatives to counteract the impact of this outbreak on revenues and profitability, including management of opening hours, store labor optimization and G&A control. This is not the first time our Group has faced external factors impacting travel demand: we know that travel is fundamental to people, and we believe the travel industry will rebound again as soon as the emergency is over. For this reason we remain committed to drive the business in a way that builds value for the long term'.