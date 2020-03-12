Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Autogrill    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL

(AGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Autogrill : confirms strong results in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:08am EDT
  • Revenue up 6.4%[1] to €5.0 billion
    • Robust like for like revenue growth of 3.1%, driven by North America[2]
    • Strong performance at airports, with revenue up by 12.3%1 (+4.6% like for like)
  • Underlying[3] EBITDA of €849.5m in FY2019 (17.0% margin on revenue)
    • Underlying3 EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS16 (from now on 'excluding IFRS16') of €462.9m in FY2019, 9.3% margin on revenue (€416.7m in FY2018, 8.9% margin on revenue), mainly driven by strong margin expansion in Europe
  • Underlying3 EBIT of €228.2m in FY2019 (4.6% margin on revenue)
    • Underlying3 EBIT excluding IFRS16 of €198.0m in FY2019, 4.0% margin on revenue (€179.8m in FY2018, 3.8% margin on revenue), up by 10.1%1 despite increasing D&A
  • Net result of €205.2m in FY2019
    • Net result excluding IFRS16 of €236.8m in FY2019, benefitting from the net capital gain from the disposal of the Canadian motorway business and the Czech Republic business[4] (€68.7m in FY2018)
  • FY2019 guidance fully met
  • New contract wins and renewals worth €2.8 billion[5] overall in FY2019
  • Acquisition of Pacific Gateway with 51 points of sale in 10 US airports

Milan, 12 March 2020 - The Board of Directors of Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) has reviewed and approved the consolidated results at 31 December 2019, including the consolidated Non Financial Information Declaration 2019

Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, Group CEO, said: 'In 2019 we delivered strong results: we met all of our targets, with revenue, underlying EBITDA and reported EPS all in line with the full year guidance we provided to the market, and we registered improvements across all key metrics. Turning to 2020, considering the Coronavirus outbreak, first of all, we have launched measures to safeguard the health and safety of our employees. With regard to this challenging macro environment, we put in place several initiatives to counteract the impact of this outbreak on revenues and profitability, including management of opening hours, store labor optimization and G&A control. This is not the first time our Group has faced external factors impacting travel demand: we know that travel is fundamental to people, and we believe the travel industry will rebound again as soon as the emergency is over. For this reason we remain committed to drive the business in a way that builds value for the long term'.

[1] At current exchange rates. Average €/$ FX rates:

  • FY 2019: 1.1195
  • FY 2018: 1.1810

[2] The change in like for like revenue is calculated by excluding from revenue at constant exchange rates the impact of new openings, closings, acquisitions, disposals and calendar effect. Please refer to 'Definitions' for the detailed calculation

[3] Underlying: an alternative performance measure calculated by excluding certain revenue or cost items in order to improve the interpretation of the Group's normalized profitability for the period. Please refer to 'Definitions' for the detailed calculation

[4] The change in net result excluding IFRS16 is mainly relating to the following items of FY2019: capital gains net of transaction costs of €127.6, capital gain on Canadian equity investment of €38.0m, other efficiency costs for -€8.7m (whilst in FY2018 the amount of Cross-generational deal in Italy was -€25.3m), acquisition costs for -€0.9m (-€3.0m in FY2018), a negative tax effect of €26.1m (whilst in FY2018 the tax effect, including the impact of US tax reform was negative for €3.2m)

[5] Total value of contracts calculated as the sum of expected revenue from each throughout its duration. Also includes contracts held by equity-consolidated Group companies

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 14:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUTOGRILL
10:08aAUTOGRILL : confirms strong results in 2019
PU
02/24Coronavirus set to deal heavy blow to Italy's ailing economy
RE
02/19AUTOGRILL : has been awarded a contract extension valued nearly $1.5 billion at ..
PU
02/06AUTOGRILL : FY2019 preliminary revenue up by 6.4% to 5.0bn
PU
01/09AUTOGRILL : 2020 corporate events calendar
PU
2019GILBERTO BENETTON : Italy's Benetton family appoints second generation to group'..
RE
2019AUTOGRILL : 31 August 2019 revenue up 3.3% to 3,190m
PU
2019AUTOGRILL : 1H2019 revenue of 2.3 bn, + 4.3%; net result of 115m
PU
2019AUTOGRILL : enters exclusive deal with Panera Bread for U.S. market
RE
2019AUTOGRILL : wins 84 million contract in new Manchester airport terminal
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 017 M
EBIT 2019 234 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 563 M
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 5,67x
P/E ratio 2020 9,94x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 1 264 M
Chart AUTOGRILL
Duration : Period :
Autogrill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 10,63  €
Last Close Price 4,97  €
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Zannoni Executive Chairman
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial Officer
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Alessandro Benetton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOGRILL-46.69%1 425
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-22.52%80 164
COMPASS GROUP PLC-27.83%27 885
SODEXO-31.02%11 965
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-35.59%8 531
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%3 928
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group