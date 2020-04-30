Log in
AUTOGRILL    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL

(AGL)
Autogrill: lists of candidates for appointment to the Board of Directors filed

04/30/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

Milan, 30 April 2020 - With reference to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called for 21 May 2020 (single call) to vote on - among other matters - the appointment of the new Board of Directors, Autogrill (Milan: AGL IM) announces that the following two lists of candidates for the office of director were filed within the applicable statutory deadline:

  • list no. 1, submitted by Schematrentaquattro S.p.A., holding a total of 50.1% in Autogrill's share capital (127,454,400 shares);
  • list no. 2, submitted by a group of asset management companies and institutional investors, holding a total of 2.81% in Autogrill's share capital (7,157,001 shares).

The above lists and the relevant supporting documentation are available to the Shareholders and the public at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website (www.autogrill.com, Governance section - Shareholders' meeting), on the central storage mechanism named 1Info (www.1info.it), and, where possible subject to the current legislative and administrative measures on the epidemiological emergency by COVID-19, at the Company's registered office and secondary headquarters.

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 16:53:03 UTC
