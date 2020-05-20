Autogrill: ricavi al 30 aprile 2020

Cash burn of about €100m in the month of April 2020, due to both the weak trading from travel restrictions and the partial unwinding of working capital from the first quarter of 2020. As the Group's mitigating initiatives gain traction, starting from June 2020

Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, Group CEO, said: "As we have proved in the last couple of months, we quickly adapted our business to the changing traffic volumes. We implemented several actions to mitigate the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19 and now, as many countries are moving to reopen, we are getting ready for the next phase. During this period we implemented a new commercial offer adjusted to new consumers' needs, always with the health and safety of our employees and our customers in mind."

Milan, 20 May 2020 - The Board of Directors of Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) today reviewed and approved the consolidated revenue performance (preliminary and non-audited) for the four months ended 30 April 2020.

Labor cost: continued reduction of working hours in line with traffic decline, as well as use of relevant government initiatives in relation to social welfare

Autogrill has implemented necessary measures to protect the health and safety of its workers and customers as well as maintain the continuity of its business where allowed

Autogrill will continue to monitor external events and manage the situation closely, and will keep the market updated on developments as appropriate

Although we see early signs of some countries opening up, at the current time, and in light of a rapidly changing environment, it is extremely difficult to forecast the magnitude and duration of the impact of this global crisis and to provide guidance for the remainder of the current financial year

protect the core business adjusting the cost structure, enhancing flexibility and evolving offering to respond to current disruptions and adapt to a "new normal" (e.g. new health and safety standards, evolving consumer attitude, future travel and transport patterns)

Additional measures, including cutting discretionary spend, hiring freeze and voluntary salary reduction as well as assessing all available options of government support to manage the lockdown period

Capex: investment spending plan currently under review, with all capex being reduced to the minimum necessary for the effective operation of locations

ongoing negotiations to further strengthen the Group's financial position in response to the currently volatile and challenging market conditions

advanced negotiations with all the Group's relationship banks and with HMS US Private Placement investors in order to obtain a waiver of the covenant tests

fully drawn on committed revolving line of credit to increase cash position (€225m at Autogrill S.p.A. level and $200m at HMS Host Corp level available at the end of 2019)

The executive responsible for the drafting of the company's accounting documents, Camillo Rossotto, hereby declares pursuant to clause 2, art.154 bis, legislative decree 58/1998, that the accounting information in this release is in line with the Company's accounting records and registers.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forecasts and estimates that reflect the opinions of the management ("forward-looking statements"), especially regarding future business performance, new investments and developments in the cash flow and financial situation. Such forward-looking statements have by their very nature an element of risk and uncertainty as they depend on the occurrence of future events, including uncertainties on the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecast figures and for a number of reasons, including by way of example: traffic trends in the countries and business channels where the Group operates; the outcome of procedures for the renewal of existing concession contracts and for the award of new concessions; changes in the competitive scenario; exchange rates between the main currencies and the euro, esp. the US dollar; interest rate movements; future developments in demand; changing oil and other raw material (food) prices; general global economic conditions; geopolitical factors and new legislation in the countries where the Group operates and other changes in business conditions.

Definitions

Like for like revenue growth.

Like for like revenue growth is calculated by adjusting reported revenue for the two periods that are examined for acquisitions, disposals, exchange rate movements (translating the prior period at current year exchange rates), for new openings and closings and for any calendar effect and compares the current year results against the prior year

Like for like growth (%) = like for like change / revenue of the previous year adjusted to exclude i) revenue relating to those points of sales that are no longer active in the current year (closings and disposals), ii) exchange rate movements and iii) any calendar effect.

Some figures may have been rounded to the nearest million / billion. Changes and ratios have been calculated using figures in thousands and not the figures rounded to the nearest million as shown.

