Autogrill: ricavi al 30 aprile 2020

Revenue: €963m (€1,455m as of 30 April 2019),-33.9% at current exchange rates (-35.0% at constant exchange rates2) as a result of the ongoing escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic
Like for like performance of -35.3%year-to-date
Revenue in the month of April 2020 down 88% at current exchange rates
EBITDA (IFRS16) of €50.8m for the period (€178.6m as of 30 April 2019) and EBIT (IFRS16) of -€157.7m for the period (-€8.8m as of 30 April 2019)
The reduction in revenue has generated a corresponding reduction in EBITDA of €127.8m,which translates into a drop through3of 26%, and a corresponding reduction in EBIT of €148.9m, which translates into a drop through3of 30%. The extraordinary negative impact of the pandemic has been mitigated by the actions the Management has put in place to significantly reduce the cost base
Liquidity: circa €500m in cash and available facilities
Cash burn of about €100m in the month of April 2020, due to both the weak trading from travel restrictions and the partial unwinding of working capital from the first quarter of 2020. As the Group's mitigating initiatives gain traction, starting from June 2020monthly cash burn4is expected to level out to about€35-40m, assuming 2H2020 revenue at 75% of what they were in 2H2019
No sizeable debt maturities until 2023, after the successful refinancing of a €150m term loan originally expiring in 2021
May trading
Very early signs of recovery especially in Italy and Rest of Europe and particularly on motorways, after the partial lifting of the lockdown measures in the first half of May
COVID-19 mitigation plan
First priority is to protect the health and safety of employees and customers
Preliminary and non-audited data
Average €/$ FX rates:
April 2020 YTD: 1.0987
April 2019 YTD: 1.1329
Drop through = EBITDA / EBIT variation (positive or negative) driven by the revenue variation (positive or negative)
Cash burn is defined as Net Cash Flow (FCF + acquisitions, disposals and dividends) in a steady-state environment. Proceeds from the issuance of new debt / cash-out for debt repayment are not included in this figure.
1
The Group is takingappropriate measures to mitigate the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19 and preserve liquidity through rent relief and negotiations with the Group's lenders
Milan, 20 May 2020 - The Board of Directors of Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) today reviewed and approved the consolidated revenue performance (preliminary and non-audited) for the four months ended 30 April 2020.
Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, Group CEO, said: "As we have proved in the last couple of months, we quickly adapted our business to the changing traffic volumes. We implemented several actions to mitigate the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19 and now, as many countries are moving to reopen, we are getting ready for the next phase. During this period we implemented a new commercial offer adjusted to new consumers' needs, always with the health and safety of our employees and our customers in mind."
30 April 2020 Group revenue
Organic growth
€m
April 2020 April 2019
FX
Like for Like
Openings
Closings
Acquisitions
Disposals
Calendar
North America (*)
495.1
755.7
22.8
(271.0)
-37.9%
43.6
(42.3)
7.3
(20.9)
-
International
168.3
191.8
(0.4)
(26.3)
-14.5%
9.1
(12.2)
4.7
-
1.6
Europe
299.2
507.8
3.1
(190.2)
-39.1%
2.6
(25.2)
-
(2.3)
3.5
Italy
173.0
297.4
-
(118.3)
-40.8%
1.1
(8.8)
-
-
1.5
Other European countries
126.3
210.4
3.1
(72.0)
-36.6%
1.5
(16.5)
-
(2.3)
2.0
Total Revenue
962.6
1,455.3
25.5
(487.6)
-35.3%
55.3
(79.7)
11.9
(23.3)
5.0
(*) North America - m$
544.0
856.2
(0.8)
(297.8)
-37.9%
47.9
(46.5)
8.0
(23.0)
-
Group: like for like performance of -35.3%year-to-date
Negative impact on revenue from COVID-19 of approximately €530m
Revenue down 88% at current exchange rates in the month of April 2020
About 80% of total stores closed as of 30 April 2020
North America: like for like performance of -37.9%year-to-date
Negative impact on revenue from COVID-19 of approximately $310-315m
Revenue down 96% at current exchange rates in the month of April 2020
80% of total stores closed as of 30 April 2020
International: like for like performance of -14.5%year-to-date
2
Negative impact on revenue from COVID-19 of approximately €30-35m
Revenue down 58% at current exchange rates in the month of April 2020
82% of total stores closed as of 30 of April 2020
Europe: like for like performance of -39.1%year-to-date
Negative impact on revenue from COVID-19 of approximately €200-210m
Revenue down 86% at constant exchange rates in the month of April 2020
53% of total stores closed as of 30 April 2020 (Italy: 36%; Other European countries: 81%)
Group revenue by channel
Organic growth
€m
April 2020
April 2019
FX
Like for Like
Openings
Closings
Acquisitions
Disposals
Calendar
Airports
629.6
894.5
21.1
(292.8)
-33.9%
46.5
(53.8)
11.9
-
2.0
Motorways
255.2
435.6
4.4
(150.4)
-37.6%
5.3
(20.8)
-
(20.9)
2.2
Other Channels
77.9
125.2
0.1
(44.3)
-37.4%
3.5
(5.1)
-
(2.3)
0.9
Total Revenue
962.6
1,455.3
25.5
(487.6)
-35.3%
55.3
(79.7)
11.9
(23.3)
5.0
€m
April 2020
April 2019
Change
Current FX
Constant FX
Airports
629.6
894.5
-29.6%
-31.2%
Motorways
255.2
435.6
-41.4%
-42.0%
Other channels
77.9
125.2
-37.8%
-38.2%
Total Revenue
962.6
1,455.3
-33.9%
-35.0%
COVID-19 mitigation plan
Autogrill has implemented necessary measures to protect the health and safety of its workers and customers as well as maintain the continuity of its business where allowed
Autogrill reacted promptly and efficiently, implementing targeted cost-control actions to mitigate the negative financial and operational impacts of COVID-19. Contingency plans actively involve the whole Leadership Team and will continue to be adapted in response to the evolving global situation
Labor cost: continued reduction of working hours in line with traffic decline, as well as use of relevant government initiatives in relation to social welfare
Rents:
reached agreements with a significant number of landlords worldwide to abate or defer rents and ongoing discussions for further relief
3
ongoing talks with the remaining landlords
Debt and liquidity:
fully drawn on committed revolving line of credit to increase cash position (€225m at Autogrill S.p.A. level and $200m at HMS Host Corp level available at the end of 2019)
advanced negotiations with all the Group's relationship banks and with HMS US Private Placement investors in order to obtain a waiver of the covenant tests
ongoing negotiations to further strengthen the Group's financial position in response to the currently volatile and challenging market conditions
taking advantage of available government assistance programs across all regions to access additional funding, as appropriate
Capex: investment spending plan currently under review, with all capex being reduced to the minimum necessary for the effective operation of locations
Additional measures, including cutting discretionary spend, hiring freeze and voluntary salary reduction as well as assessing all available options of government support to manage the lockdown period
Preparing for "Phase Two"
Short-terminitiatives:
first priority remains the health and safety of employees and customers
restart progressively as lockdowns and travel bans are lifted
initially main focus on domestic travel
Mid-terminitiatives:
protect the core business adjusting the cost structure, enhancing flexibility and evolving offering to respond to current disruptions and adapt to a "new normal" (e.g. new health and safety standards, evolving consumer attitude, future travel and transport patterns)
Outlook
Although we see early signs of some countries opening up, at the current time, and in light of a rapidly changing environment, it is extremely difficult to forecast the magnitude and duration of the impact of this global crisis and to provide guidance for the remainder of the current financial year
Autogrill will continue to monitor external events and manage the situation closely, and will keep the market updated on developments as appropriate
4
Revenue by geography
North America
Revenue by geography
$m
April 2020
April 2019
Change
Current FX
Constant FX
US
508.3
771.8
-34.1%
-34.1%
Canada
35.6
84.4
-57.8%
-57.4%
Total Revenue
544.0
856.2
-36.5%
-36.4%
Revenue by channel
$m
April 2020
April 2019
Change
Current FX
Constant FX
Airports
487.6
741.7
-34.3%
-34.2%
Motorways
53.2
109.0
-51.2%
-51.2%
Other channels
3.1
5.4
-41.8%
-41.8%
Total Revenue
544.0
856.2
-36.5%
-36.4%
5
International
Revenue by geography
€m
April 2020
April 2019
Change
Current FX
Constant FX
Northern Europe
106.4
132.0
-19.4%
-19.2%
Rest of the World
61.9
59.8
3.6%
3.6%
Total Revenue
168.3
191.8
-12.3%
-12.1%
Revenue by channel
€m
April 2020
April 2019
Change
Current FX
Constant FX
Airports
141.6
161.1
-12.1%
-11.7%
Other channels
26.7
30.8
-13.3%
-13.8%
Total Revenue
168.3
191.8
-12.3%
-12.1%
6
Europe
Revenue by geography
€m
April 2020
April 2019
Change
Current FX
Constant FX
Italy
173.0
297.4
-41.8%
-41.8%
Other European countries
126.3
210.4
-40.0%
-40.9%
Total Revenue
299.2
507.8
-41.1%
-41.4%
Revenue by channel
€m
April 2020
April 2019
Change
Current FX
Constant FX
Motorways
206.7
339.4
-39.1%
-39.3%
Airports
44.2
78.7
-43.9%
-44.7%
Other channels
48.3
89.7
-46.1%
-46.4%
Total Revenue
299.2
507.8
-41.1%
-41.4%
7
***
The executive responsible for the drafting of the company's accounting documents, Camillo Rossotto, hereby declares pursuant to clause 2, art.154 bis, legislative decree 58/1998, that the accounting information in this release is in line with the Company's accounting records and registers.
***
Disclaimer
This press release contains forecasts and estimates that reflect the opinions of the management ("forward-looking statements"), especially regarding future business performance, new investments and developments in the cash flow and financial situation. Such forward-looking statements have by their very nature an element of risk and uncertainty as they depend on the occurrence of future events, including uncertainties on the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecast figures and for a number of reasons, including by way of example: traffic trends in the countries and business channels where the Group operates; the outcome of procedures for the renewal of existing concession contracts and for the award of new concessions; changes in the competitive scenario; exchange rates between the main currencies and the euro, esp. the US dollar; interest rate movements; future developments in demand; changing oil and other raw material (food) prices; general global economic conditions; geopolitical factors and new legislation in the countries where the Group operates and other changes in business conditions.
***
Definitions
Like for like revenue growth.
Like for like revenue growth is calculated by adjusting reported revenue for the two periods that are examined for acquisitions, disposals, exchange rate movements (translating the prior period at current year exchange rates), for new openings and closings and for any calendar effect and compares the current year results against the prior year
Like for like growth (%) = like for like change / revenue of the previous year adjusted to exclude i) revenue relating to those points of sales that are no longer active in the current year (closings and disposals), ii) exchange rate movements and iii) any calendar effect.
Some figures may have been rounded to the nearest million / billion. Changes and ratios have been calculated using figures in thousands and not the figures rounded to the nearest million as shown.
For further information:
Simona Gelpi
Lorenza Rivabene
Head of Group Corporate Communication
Group Corporate Development, M&A and Investor Relations Director