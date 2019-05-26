Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Autogrill    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL

(AGL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 05/24
8.97 EUR   +2.63%
01:54aAUTOGRILL : sells Canadian Motorway Business
PU
05/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, LVMH, Sprint, T-Mobile
05/23AUTOGRILL : 30 April 2019 revenue up 5.2% to 1,455m
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Autogrill : sells Canadian Motorway Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 01:54am EDT

Milan, 26 May 2019 - Autogrill (Milan: AGL IM) announces that its HMSHost subsidiary has completed the disposal of all its motorway travel centre operations in Canada, consisting of three partnership interests held by HMSHost Motorways Inc. and HMSHost Motorways L.P. plus sale of the concession assets at three travel centres owned and operated by HMSHost's SMSI subsidiary, separate from the partnerships. HMSHost's partner in the three partnerships, KD Infrastructure L.P. ('KDLP'), is also selling its interests. The transaction also includes additional earn-outs based on initiatives post closing.

The purchaser, a consortium led by Arjun Infrastructure Partners Ltd. and Fengate Capital Management Ltd., has acquired the interests of HMSHost and KDLP in all 23 plazas with a contract expiration of 2060, and annual concession revenue combined of USD$111 million in FY2018.

As part of the transaction, HMSHost has agreed to a transition period to provide support services to ensure continuity of service. The HMSHost interests sold include:

  • SMSI assets: 100% HMSHost ownership
  • HK Travel Centres LP: 51% HMSHost ownership;
  • HKSC Developments LP & HKSC Opco LP ('ProjectCo. / Opco'): 49% HMSHost ownership.

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 05:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOGRILL
01:54aAUTOGRILL : sells Canadian Motorway Business
PU
05/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, LVMH, Sprint, T-Mobile
05/23AUTOGRILL : 30 April 2019 revenue up 5.2% to 1,455m
PU
05/23AUTOGRILL : Shareholders' Meeting approves 2018 financial statements
PU
05/21LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton scions to get more power in family holding company -..
RE
05/19LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton family wants Generali to stay in Italian hands - rep..
RE
05/14AUTOGRILL : IFRS16 application
PU
05/08AGREEMENT BETWEEN HMSHOST AND AMERIC : the Autogrill Group enters the Food & Bev..
PU
04/29AUTOGRILL : a list published for the appointment of a Director
PU
04/12AUTOGRILL : Filing of annual financial report and documents for the Annual Gener..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 017 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 117 M
Debt 2019 638 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 19,53
P/E ratio 2020 17,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 2 282 M
Chart AUTOGRILL
Duration : Period :
Autogrill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alberto de Vecchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Alessandro Benetton Non-Executive Director
Paolo Roverato Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOGRILL21.88%2 556
STARBUCKS CORPORATION18.65%92 233
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.06%36 616
SODEXO13.97%16 848
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.20.93%14 773
WHITBREAD-0.39%10 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About