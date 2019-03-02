Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Autogrill    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL

(AGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Benetton's Edizione raises Generali stake to 4 percent - Il Sole

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 10:00am EST
The Generali logo is seen on the company's Tower, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadidat, at the Milan's CityLife district

MILAN (Reuters) - Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family, has raised its stake in insurer Generali to around 4 percent and has an eye to lift this eventually to 5 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

Edizione holding, which is the controlling shareholder in travel caterer Autogrill and infrastructure group Atlantia, last year hiked its stake in Generali to just over 3 percent, saying it was a long-term investment.

Il Sole 24 Ore said Edizione's board had given the green light to increase the holding to 5 percent, although this did not need to happen immediately. The paper added that the Benettons would not be asking for a place on Generali's board.

A spokesman for Benetton declined comment.

(Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by David Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.61% 15.79 End-of-day quote.8.15%
ATLANTIA -0.37% 21.3 End-of-day quote.17.87%
AUTOGRILL 0.93% 7.62 End-of-day quote.3.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOGRILL
10:00aBenetton's Edizione raises Generali stake to 4 percent - Il Sole
RE
02/07AUTOGRILL : tweaks 2018 guidance after 3.5 percent rise in full-year sales
RE
01/31GILBERTO BENETTON : Benetton family holding company proposes Paolo Zannoni as Au..
RE
01/22PREFERRED BIDDERS FOR ELIOR'S AREAS : sources
RE
01/22EXCLUSIVE : Autogrill submitted a bid for Elior's Areas business - source
RE
01/22EXCLUSIVE : Autogrill submitted a bid for Elior's Areas business - source
RE
01/11French caterer Elior wants bids for Areas by end-January - sources
RE
2018AUTOGRILL : ready to look at value creating options
RE
2018AUTOGRILL S.P.A. : a new general manager in charge of administration, finance, c..
PU
2018Benetton founder, who took family business beyond sweaters, dies at 77
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 712 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 80,2 M
Debt 2018 618 M
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 23,35
P/E ratio 2019 16,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 1 921 M
Chart AUTOGRILL
Duration : Period :
Autogrill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alberto de Vecchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Alessandro Benetton Non-Executive Director
Paolo Roverato Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOGRILL3.53%2 182
STARBUCKS CORPORATION9.10%87 375
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.27%34 867
SODEXO7.44%16 181
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.12.27%13 847
WHITBREAD6.01%11 564
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.