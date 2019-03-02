Benetton's Edizione raises Generali stake to 4 percent - Il Sole

Edizione holding, which is the controlling shareholder in travel caterer Autogrill and infrastructure group Atlantia, last year hiked its stake in Generali to just over 3 percent, saying it was a long-term investment.

Il Sole 24 Ore said Edizione's board had given the green light to increase the holding to 5 percent, although this did not need to happen immediately. The paper added that the Benettons would not be asking for a place on Generali's board.

A spokesman for Benetton declined comment.

