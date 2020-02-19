Log in
AUTOHELLAS S.A.

AUTOHELLAS S.A.

(OTOEL)
Autohellas S A : Announcement according to lay 3556/2007

02/19/2020 | 04:58am EST

AUTOHELLAS S.A. announces, in acordance to the provisions of law 3556/2007, that in the 17th of February 2020, shareholder and Deputy General Manager of Autohellas SA, Dimitris N. Magioros (person obliged to notify pursuant to law 3340/2005), purchased 2.000 shares of Autohellas S.A. at a total value of 16,160.00 euros.


AutoHellas SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 09:57:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 542 M
EBIT 2019 67,0 M
Net income 2019 37,0 M
Debt 2019 413 M
Yield 2019 5,00%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,48x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 389 M
Managers
NameTitle
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Emmanouella Georgios Vasilakis Chairman
Antonia Dimitrakopoulou Chief Financial Officer
Dimitrios Nikolaou Maggioros Executive Director
Garyfalia Aggelou Pelekanou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOHELLAS S.A.11.75%421
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.16.11%9 601
SIXT SE4.68%4 222
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.28.15%3 050
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.24.19%2 780
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.12.55%1 512
