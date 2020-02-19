Autohellas S A : Announcement according to lay 3556/2007

AUTOHELLAS S.A. announces, in acordance to the provisions of law 3556/2007, that in the 17th of February 2020, shareholder and Deputy General Manager of Autohellas SA, Dimitris N. Magioros (person obliged to notify pursuant to law 3340/2005), purchased 2.000 shares of Autohellas S.A. at a total value of 16,160.00 euros.
