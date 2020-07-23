Log in
AUTOHELLAS S.A.

Autohellas S A : Initiation of Own Share Acquisition Program

07/23/2020 | 11:11am EDT

Kifissia, 23 July 2020

Initiation of Own Share Acquisition Program

Autohellas Tourist and Trading Société Anonyme (henceforth, the 'Company') announces the following:
The Annual General Meeting, dated July, 15th 2020, approved the Own Share Acquisition program, through the Athens Stock Exchange, according to the provisions of article 49 of Law 4548/2018 as it currently stands, and subject to the following conditions:
1. The Company can acquire own shares for the following 24 months, i.e. until July, 15th 2022.
2. The maximum number of own shares to be acquired during the period mentioned above, will not exceed the 1/10 of the total share capital, i.e. 4,855,500 shares. It must be highlighted that, the company already holds 230,236 own shares, and those are included in the limit set above, so as for the total number of own shares held by the company, not to exceed the limit mentioned above.
3. The acquisition of own shares under this program will take place at a maximum acquisition price of 8.00 Euros per share and a minimum acquisition price of 1.00 Euro per share.
4. The Board of Directors was authorized to further determine the specific terms and details for the implementation of the program.
The Board of Directors on 23 July 2020, pursuant to the above decision, decided the initiation of the own share acquisition program, according to the conditions mentioned above, and for the period from 24.07.2020 to 15.07.2022. The acquisition of own shares will be made through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange EUROXX SECURITIES S.A.
The final amount that will be allocated and the final number of shares to be acquired under this program, will depend on the current conditions of the Company and the market.

Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 15:10:17 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 590 M 684 M 684 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net Debt 2020 429 M 497 M 497 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,11x
Yield 2020 12,9%
Capitalization 166 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 921
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Autohellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 €
Last Close Price 3,42 €
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 193%
Spread / Lowest Target 193%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Emmanouella Georgios Vasilakis Chairman
Antonia Dimitrakopoulou Chief Financial Officer
Dimitrios Nikolaou Maggioros Executive Director
Garyfalia Aggelou Pelekanou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOHELLAS S.A.-53.35%192
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-2.15%6 814
SIXT SE-19.13%3 463
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-7.41%2 076
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-17.57%917
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-39.16%838
