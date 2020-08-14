Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Autohellas S.A.    OTOEL   GRS337003008

AUTOHELLAS S.A.

(OTOEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autohellas S A : PUBLICATION DATE OF HALF ONE 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Announcement
Athens, August 14th2020

PUBLICATION DATE OF HALF ONE 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Autohellas will announce its financial results for the First Half ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, after the closing of the Athens Exchange trading session.
Financial statements shall be available on the company's website www.autohellas.gr as well as the Athens Exchange website www.helex.gr .

The Company has the right to amend aforementioned dates, after proceeding with the relevant public notification.

Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AUTOHELLAS S.A.
10:18aAUTOHELLAS S A : Publication date of half one 2020 financial results
PU
07/27AUTOHELLAS S A : Announcement in accordance with codified law 3556/2007
PU
07/24AUTOHELLAS S A : ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES (Correct Repetition)
PU
07/23AUTOHELLAS S A : Initiation of Own Share Acquisition Program
PU
02/25AUTOHELLAS S A : Financial Calendar 2020 - AUTOHELLAS S.A.
PU
02/19AUTOHELLAS S A : Announcement according to lay 3556/2007
PU
2019AUTOHELLAS S A : Decisions of the Extraordinary General ShareholdersΆ Meeti..
PU
2019AUTOHELLAS S A : Invitation to the shareholders extraordinary general meeting
PU
2019AUTOHELLAS S A : Press release - nine months 2019 autohellas s.a.
PU
2017AUTOHELLAS S A : Press Release Year 2016 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 555 M 656 M 656 M
Net income 2019 44,2 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
Net Debt 2019 417 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,05x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 164 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 921
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Autohellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 €
Last Close Price 3,41 €
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 193%
Spread / Lowest Target 193%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Emmanouella Georgios Vasilakis Chairman
Antonia Dimitrakopoulou Chief Financial Officer
Dimitrios Nikolaou Maggioros Executive Director
Garyfalia Aggelou Pelekanou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOHELLAS S.A.-53.42%194
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.3.40%6 851
SIXT SE-19.13%3 509
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-3.26%2 194
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-10.41%948
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-41.12%767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group