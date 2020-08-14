Autohellas S A : PUBLICATION DATE OF HALF ONE 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Announcement

Athens, August 14th2020

PUBLICATION DATE OF HALF ONE 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Autohellas will announce its financial results for the First Half ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, after the closing of the Athens Exchange trading session.

Financial statements shall be available on the company's website www.autohellas.gr as well as the Athens Exchange website www.helex.gr .

The Company has the right to amend aforementioned dates, after proceeding with the relevant public notification.