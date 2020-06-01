Autohome : 1Q Profit, Revenue Fall Amid Pandemic

By Dave Sebastian



Autohome Inc. reported lower profit and revenue as it took less from paying dealers and advertisers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The automotive internet platform on Monday posted net income of 587.2 million yuan ($82.9 million), or CNY4.91 a share, compared with CNY646.3 million, or CNY5.41 a share, in the comparable quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings were CNY5.40 a share, ahead of the CNY5.18 a share analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Revenue fell to CNY1.55 billion from CNY1.61 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts were targeting CNY1.53 billion.

Media services fell to CNY566.3 million from CNY643.2 million due to lower average revenue per automaker advertiser. Leads-generation services revenue fell to CNY670.5 million from CNY734.1 million due to a decrease in the number of paying dealers. Online marketplace and other revenues rose 32.1% to CNY309.9 million.

