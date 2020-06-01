Log in
AUTOHOME INC.

(ATHM)
Autohome : 1Q Profit, Revenue Fall Amid Pandemic

06/01/2020 | 06:36am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Autohome Inc. reported lower profit and revenue as it took less from paying dealers and advertisers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The automotive internet platform on Monday posted net income of 587.2 million yuan ($82.9 million), or CNY4.91 a share, compared with CNY646.3 million, or CNY5.41 a share, in the comparable quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings were CNY5.40 a share, ahead of the CNY5.18 a share analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Revenue fell to CNY1.55 billion from CNY1.61 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts were targeting CNY1.53 billion.

Media services fell to CNY566.3 million from CNY643.2 million due to lower average revenue per automaker advertiser. Leads-generation services revenue fell to CNY670.5 million from CNY734.1 million due to a decrease in the number of paying dealers. Online marketplace and other revenues rose 32.1% to CNY309.9 million.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOHOME INC. 1.69% 76.93 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 7.143 Delayed Quote.2.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 250 M - -
Net income 2020 465 M - -
Net cash 2020 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 161 M 9 161 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 198
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AUTOHOME INC.
Duration : Period :
Autohome Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOHOME INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 84,39 $
Last Close Price 76,93 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Lu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Haifeng Co-President
Jingyu Zhang Co-President
Jun Zou Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Wang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOHOME INC.-3.85%9 161
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.27%501 624
NETFLIX, INC.29.72%184 599
NASPERS LIMITED21.72%67 794
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.13%62 978
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.20.98%33 645
