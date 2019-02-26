Autohome Inc. : Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results 0 02/26/2019 | 04:31am EST Send by mail :

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Fourth Quarter 201 8 Financial Highlights [1] Net Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB2,187.8 million ( $318.2 million ), exceeding the high end of the Company's original guidance of RMB2,130.0 million ( $309.8 million ).

in the fourth quarter of 2018 were ( ), exceeding the high end of the Company's original guidance of ( ). Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 39.0% year-over-year to RMB1,015.3 million ( $147.7 million ).

in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 39.0% year-over-year to ( ). Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 38.7% year-over-year to RMB1,076.2 million ( $156.5 million ). Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights[1] Net Revenues excluding direct vehicle sales increased 35.4% year-over-year to RMB7,233.2 million ( $1,052.0 million ).

excluding direct vehicle sales increased 35.4% year-over-year to ( ). Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. increased 43.4% year-over-year to RMB2,871.0 million ( $417.6 million ).

increased 43.4% year-over-year to ( ). Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. was RMB3,077.9 million ( $447.7 million ), an increase of 40.9% year-over-year. [1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For the convenience of readers, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB 6.8755 on December 31, 2018 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate. Adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers In May 2014, the FASB issued a new standard related to revenue recognition and further issued several amendments and updates to the new revenue guidance. The Company has finalized its analysis and the most significant impact is the change of the presentation of value-added tax from gross basis to net basis. The Company adopted this guidance effective January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective method. The comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for those periods. To provide investors with meaningful year-over-year comparison, the Company has provided a reconciliation table for the impact of adopting this new revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018 and corresponding period in 2017, as adjusted, which was related to the change in presentation of value-added tax from gross basis to net basis.



For the three months ended December 31, 2018



Under ASC

605

Adjustments

related to new

revenue guidance

Under ASC

606 Net revenues











Media services

1,158,129

(65,554)

1,092,575 Leads generation services

886,205

(105,284)

780,921 Online marketplace and others

337,303

(23,017)

314,286 Total net revenues

2,381,637

(193,855)

2,187,782













Cost of revenues

(370,936)

120,837

(250,099) Gross profit

2,010,701

(73,018)

1,937,683













Operating profit

899,159

-

899,159 Net income attributable to

Autohome Inc.

1,015,282

-

1,015,282



For the three months ended December 31, 2017



Under ASC

605

Adjustments

related to new

revenue guidance

Under ASC

606 Net revenues











Media services

964,126

(54,573)

909,553 Leads generation services

717,510

(88,745)

628,765 Online marketplace and others

69,805

(4,504)

65,301 Total net revenues

1,751,441

(147,822)

1,603,619













Cost of revenues

(322,675)

90,049

(232,626) Gross profit

1,428,766

(57,773)

1,370,993













Operating profit

596,570

-

596,570 Net income attributable to

Autohome Inc.

730,398

-

730,398 For the ease of readers, the operational results are discussed and analyzed under the new revenue guidance, including those for the comparative period in 2017. Fourth Quarter 2018 Operational Highlights Mobile Traffic Leadership Continues : In December 2018 , the number of average daily unique visitors who accessed the Company's mobile websites and primary application combined reached 29 million, representing an increase of approximately 10% compared to December 2017 , further solidifying the Company's dominant position in the auto vertical sector in China .

: In , the number of average daily unique visitors who accessed the Company's mobile websites and primary application combined reached 29 million, representing an increase of approximately 10% compared to , further solidifying the Company's dominant position in the auto vertical sector in . Data-driven Professionally Generated Content (PGC) Aggregates Audience Focus: The Company's automobile content platform continued to be best-in-class with the number of professional content contributors increasing 110% compared to the previous year. The high-quality content generated by the PGCs has attracted users to visit Autohome platform repeatedly. Mr. Min Lu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "As we closed out 2018, despite relatively soft macro-economic conditions in China, we continued to outperform in business operations and financial metrics. This demonstrates the successful execution of our overall strategy in transforming Autohome into a technology and data-driven automotive eco-platform, which serves as the essential foundation for driving future growth of robust traffic, a broadened and actively engaged user base and deepened partnerships with automakers and dealers, providing compelling returns on investment from our innovative marketing solutions. In addition, we have achieved solid monetization from our new initiatives in auto-financing and data products with increasing client penetration, complementing our core leading media and leads generation businesses in 2018. Looking ahead, we will continue our efforts in building the next generation auto eco-system utilizing AI, big data and cloud, in order to further reinforce our leadership, as well as to generate long-term value and growth opportunities." Mr. Jun Zou, Chief Financial Officer, added, "While we experienced challenges in the overall automobile sales environment in China during 2018, we delivered excellent results, generating full-year revenue growth of over 35% if excluding direct sales, and adjusted net income growth of over 40% compared to last year. This reflects the unique strength of our platform with multifaceted revenue streams, as well as our disciplined cost control with increasing operational leverage. Given the several consecutive quarters of increased revenue and profitability year-over-year, we are confident in the resiliency and high-performance of our platform and organization, which bodes well with our continued focus on business expansion, eco-system advancement, cost-containment strategies, and partnership collaboration." Overview of Key Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Key Financial Results



(In RMB Millions except for per share

data) 4Q2017 4Q2018 %

Change FY2017 FY2018 %

Change Net Revenues 1,603.6 2,187.8 36.4% 5,647.3 7,233.2 28.1% Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. 730.4 1,015.3 39.0% 2,001.6 2,871.0 43.4% Adjusted Net Income attributable to

Autohome Inc.[2] (Non-GAAP) 775.7 1,076.2 38.7% 2,184.0 3,077.9 40.9% Diluted Earnings Per Share[3] 6.15 8.52 38.5% 16.95 24.08 42.1% [2] Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release. [3] Each ordinary share equals one ADS. Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Net Revenues Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB2,187.8 million ($318.2 million) compared to RMB1,603.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Media services revenues increased 20.1% to RMB1,092.6 million ( $158.9 million ) from RMB909.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to an expanded automaker client base as well as to an increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser as automakers continued to allocate a greater portion of their advertising budgets to Autohome, which provides an increasingly diversified and optimized portfolio of products.

revenues increased 20.1% to ( ) from in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to an expanded automaker client base as well as to an increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser as automakers continued to allocate a greater portion of their advertising budgets to Autohome, which provides an increasingly diversified and optimized portfolio of products. Leads generation services revenues increased 24.2% to RMB780.9 million ( $113.6 million ) from RMB628.8 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an 18.5% year-over-year increase in average revenue per paying dealer together with an expanded dealer client base.

revenues increased 24.2% to ( ) from in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an 18.5% year-over-year increase in average revenue per paying dealer together with an expanded dealer client base. Online marketplace and others revenues increased 381.3% to RMB314.3 million ( $45.7 million ) from RMB65.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to the increased contribution from the auto-financing business and data products. Online marketplace and others revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018 consisted of revenues related to the new car and used car marketplace, the auto-financing business, data products and others. Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues increased 7.5% to RMB250.1 million ($36.4 million) from RMB232.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. In addition, cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB3.6 million ($0.5 million) during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB3.8 million for the corresponding period of 2017. Operating Expenses Operating expenses were RMB1,134.1 million ($164.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB827.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was mainly due to increases in sales and marketing expenses and product development expenses as the Company continues to reinvest in future growth opportunities. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB772.7 million ( $112.4 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB506.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in offline execution and branding expenses. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB18.2 million ( $2.7 million ), compared to RMB17.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

expenses were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in offline execution and branding expenses. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2017. General and administrative expenses were RMB65.3 million ( $9.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB54.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB15.4 million ( $2.2 million ), compared to RMB8.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

expenses were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2017. Product development expenses were RMB296.1 million ( $43.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to RMB266.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits and increased investment in research and development activities. Product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB22.5 million ( $3.3 million ), compared to RMB14.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Operating Profit Operating profit increased 50.7% to RMB899.2 million ($130.8 million) from RMB596.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Income tax benefit There was an income tax benefit of RMB21.8 million ($3.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to an income tax benefit of RMB68.9 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The income tax benefit was derived from Autohome's certain subsidiaries. Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. and EPS Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. increased 39.0% to RMB1,015.3 million ($147.7 million) from RMB730.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share/per ADS ("EPS") were RMB8.60 ($1.25) and RMB8.52 ($1.24 ), respectively, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB6.24 and RMB6.15, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2017. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP), defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions, increased 38.7% to RMB1,076.2 million ($156.5 million) from RMB775.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB9.12 ($1.33) and RMB9.03 ($1.31), respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB6.62 and RMB6.53, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2017. Unaudited Full Year 2018 Financial Results Net Revenues Net revenues increased 28.1% to RMB7,233.2 million ($1,052.0 million) from RMB5,647.3 million in 2017. Excluding direct vehicle sales in 2017, the increase would have been 35.4%. Media services revenues increased 21.3% to RMB3,508.3 million ( $510.3 million ) from RMB 2,892.3 million in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser as automakers continued to allocate a greater portion of their advertising budgets to Autohome, which provided an increasingly diversified and optimized portfolio of products.

revenues increased 21.3% to ( ) from in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser as automakers continued to allocate a greater portion of their advertising budgets to Autohome, which provided an increasingly diversified and optimized portfolio of products. Leads generation services revenues increased 25.5% to RMB2,871.0 million ( $417.6 million ) from RMB2,288.3 million in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to a 19.1% year-over-year increase in average revenue per paying dealer as well as an expanded dealer client base.

revenues increased 25.5% to ( ) from in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to a 19.1% year-over-year increase in average revenue per paying dealer as well as an expanded dealer client base. Online marketplace and others revenues increased 83.0% to RMB853.9 million ( $124.2 million ) from RMB466.7 million in 2017. Excluding direct vehicle sales, it would have increased 429.4% compared to 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to the increased contribution from the auto-financing business, data products and others. Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues decreased by 18.5% to RMB820.3 million ($119.3 million) from RMB1,006.0 million in 2017. Excluding the cost of direct vehicle sales in 2017, cost of revenues would have increased 16.1% compared to 2017. In addition, cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB16.1 million ($2.3 million) compared to RMB15.2 million in 2017. Operating Expenses Operating expenses were RMB3,885.3 million ($565.1 million) compared to RMB2,808.2 million in 2017. The increase was mainly due to increases in sales and marketing expenses and product development expenses as the Company continued to reinvest in future growth opportunities. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB2,435.2 million ( $354.2 million ) in 2018, compared to RMB1,647.5 million in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in offline execution and branding expenses. Sales and marketing expenses for 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB61.6 million ( $9.0 million ), compared to RMB53.1 million in 2017.

expenses were ( ) in 2018, compared to in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in offline execution and branding expenses. Sales and marketing expenses for 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in 2017. General and administrative expenses were RMB314.8 million ( $45.8 million ) in 2018, compared to RMB282.0 million in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits. General and administrative expenses for 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB56.0 million ( $8.1 million ), compared to RMB60.0 million in 2017.

expenses were ( ) in 2018, compared to in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits. General and administrative expenses for 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in 2017. Product development expenses were RMB1,135.2 million ( $165.1 million ) in 2018, compared to RMB878.8 million in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits and increased investment in research and development activities. Product development expenses for 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB68.6 million ( $10.0 million ), compared to RMB49.6 million in 2017. Operating Profit Operating profit increased 39.8% to RMB2,868.9 million ($417.3 million) from RMB2,051.8 million in 2017. Income tax expense Income tax expense increased 41.5% to RMB377.9 million ($55.0 million) from RMB267.1 million in 2017, primarily attributable to an increase in taxable income. Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. and EPS Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. increased 43.4% to RMB2,871.0 million ($417.6 million) from RMB2,001.6 million in 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share/per ADS ("EPS") were RMB24.40 ($3.55) and RMB24.08 ($3.50), respectively, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB17.20 and RMB16.95, respectively, in 2017. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP), defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions, increased 40.9% to RMB3,077.9 million ($447.7 million) from RMB2,184.0 million in 2017. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB26.16 ($3.80) and RMB25.81 ($3.75), respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB18.77 and RMB18.50, respectively, in 2017. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB10.06 billion ($1,463.4 million). Net cash provided by operating activities in the year of 2018 was RMB3,111.4 million ($452.5 million), compared to RMB2,463.7 million in 2017. Employees The Company had 4,335 employees as of December 31, 2018. Business Outlook Autohome currently expects to generate net revenues in the range of RMB1,565.0 million ($227.6 million) to RMB1,585.0 million ($230.5 million) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, representing a 21.5% to 23.1% year-over-year increase. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and its operating conditions, which are subject to change. Starting on January 1, 2018, Autohome adopted a new revenue recognition accounting standard ASC 606. Under ASC 606, the most significant impact on Autohome will be the change of presentation of value-added tax from a gross basis to a net basis. The above guidance reflects revenues net of value-added tax under the new revenue recognition standard. Conference Call Information The Company will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows: United States: +1-855-824-5644 Hong Kong: +852-3027-6500 China Domestic: 8009-880-563 United Kingdom: 0800-026-1542 International: +1 646-722-4977 Passcode: 14465442# Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 4, 2019: United States: +1-646-982-0473 International: +61-2-8325-2405 Passcode: 319313765# Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.autohome.com.cn. About Autohome Inc. Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. As a transaction-centric company, Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc., Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. We define Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. before income tax expense/(benefit), depreciation expenses of property and equipment and amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. For investor and media inquiries, please contact: In China: Autohome Inc.

E-mail: autohome@tpg-ir.com AUTOHOME INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME[4] (Amount in thousands, except per share data)





































For three months ended December 31,

For year ended December 31,







2017

2018

2017

2018







RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





































(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues:

























Media services



964,126

1,092,575

158,908

3,065,832

3,508,254

510,254 Leads generation services



717,510

780,921

113,580

2,615,998

2,870,996

417,569 Online marketplace and others

69,805

314,286

45,711

528,351

853,901

124,195 Total net revenues



1,751,441

2,187,782

318,199

6,210,181

7,233,151

1,052,018 Cost of revenues



(322,675)

(250,099)

(36,375)

(1,358,685)

(820,288)

(119,306) Gross profit



1,428,766

1,937,683

281,824

4,851,496

6,412,863

932,712





























Operating expenses:

























Sales and marketing expenses

(506,572)

(772,657)

(112,378)

(1,647,519)

(2,435,236)

(354,190) General and administrative

(54,456)

(65,326)

(9,501)

(281,951)

(314,846)

(45,792) expenses



Product development

(266,223)

(296,076)

(43,062)

(878,773)

(1,135,247)

(165,115) expenses



Total operating expenses

(827,251)

(1,134,059)

(164,941)

(2,808,243)

(3,885,329)

(565,097) Other income, net



(4,945)

95,535

13,895

8,577

341,391

49,653 Operating profit



596,570

899,159

130,778

2,051,830

2,868,925

417,268





























Interest income



67,356

104,274

15,166

220,282

358,811

52,187 Income/(loss) from equity (4,654)

(1,513)

(220)

(10,571)

24,702

3,593 method investments



Fair value change of other non- -

(11,017)

(1,602)

-

(11,017)

(1,602) current assets



Income before income taxes

659,272

990,903

144,122

2,261,541

3,241,421

471,446





























Income tax (expense)/benefit

68,904

21,771

3,166

(267,082)

(377,890)

(54,962) Net income



728,176

1,012,674

147,288

1,994,459

2,863,531

416,484 Net loss attributable to 2,222

2,608

379

7,160

7,484

1,089 noncontrolling interests



Net income attributable to 730,398

1,015,282

147,667

2,001,619

2,871,015

417,573 Autohome Inc.



Earnings per share for





















ordinary share



Basic





6.24

8.60

1.25

17.20

24.40

3.55 Diluted





6.15

8.52

1.24

16.95

24.08

3.50





























Weighted average shares used to compute





















earnings per share attributable to Class A and





















Class B common stockholders:





















































Basic





117,123,729

117,995,438

117,995,438

116,379,846

117,671,971

117,671,971 Diluted





118,724,735

119,156,359

119,156,359

118,058,856

119,235,379

119,235,379



























































[4]The operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 have not been restated and were presented on a gross basis with the net revenues and cost of revenues including value-added tax, while those for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 were presented on net basis, with the net revenues and cost of revenues excluding value- added tax. AUTOHOME INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS

(Amount in thousands, except per share data)





























For three months ended December 31,

For year ended December 31,



2017

2018

2017

2018



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



























Net income attributable to

Autohome Inc. 730,398

1,015,282

147,667

2,001,619

2,871,015

417,573

Plus: income tax (benefit)/expense (68,904)

(21,771)

(3,166)

267,082

377,890

54,962

Plus: depreciation of property and

equipment 20,993

26,300

3,825

81,915

90,269

13,129

Plus: amortization of intangible

assets 2,903

2,913

424

6,923

11,625

1,691

EBITDA 685,390

1,022,724

148,750

2,357,539

3,350,799

487,355

Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 44,209

59,770

8,693

177,786

202,325

29,427

Adjusted EBITDA 729,599

1,082,494

157,443

2,535,325

3,553,124

516,782



























Net income attributable to

Autohome Inc. 730,398

1,015,282

147,667

2,001,619

2,871,015

417,573

Plus: amortization of acquired

intangible assets of Cheerbright,

China Topside and Norstar 1,139

1,139

166

4,556

4,556

663

Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 44,209

59,770

8,693

177,786

202,325

29,427

Adjusted Net Income

attributable to Autohome Inc. 775,746

1,076,191

156,526

2,183,961

3,077,896

447,663



























Non-GAAP Earnings per share for ordinary shares





















Basic 6.62

9.12

1.33

18.77

26.16

3.80

Diluted 6.53

9.03

1.31

18.50

25.81

3.75



























Weighted average shares used

to compute earnings per share

attributable to Class A and

Class B common stockholders:

















































Basic 117,123,729

117,995,438

117,995,438

116,379,846

117,671,971

117,671,971

Diluted 118,724,735

119,156,359

119,156,359

118,058,856

119,235,379

119,235,379







































































AUTOHOME INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands, except as noted)

















As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2017

2018



RMB

RMB

US$



(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

911,588

211,970

30,830 Short-term investments

7,242,636

9,849,488

1,432,549 Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,893,737

2,795,835

406,637 Amounts due from related parties,

current

24,502

34,047

4,952 Prepaid expenses and other current

assets 186,123

249,977

36,358 Total current assets

10,258,586

13,141,317

1,911,326 Non-current assets











Restricted cash, non-current

-

5,000

727 Property and equipment, net

130,322

170,198

24,754 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,555,201

1,543,682

224,519 Long-term investments

147,929

70,979

10,323 Deferred tax assets

174,620

90,179

13,116 Other non-current assets

28,317

734,846

106,879 Total non-current assets

2,036,389

2,614,884

380,318 Total assets

12,294,975

15,756,201

2,291,644













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accrued expenses and other payables

1,658,934

2,439,948

354,875 Advance from customers

70,454

75,017

10,911 Deferred revenue

1,409,485

1,510,726

219,726 Income tax payable

144,379

119,210

17,338 Amounts due to related parties

10,285

19,868

2,890 Dividends payable

595,779

-

- Total current liabilities

3,889,316

4,164,769

605,740 Non-current liabilities











Other liabilities

32,122

24,068

3,501 Deferred tax liabilities

438,251

455,921

66,311 Total non-current liabilities

470,373

479,989

69,812 Total liabilities

4,359,689

4,644,758

675,552













Equity











Total Autohome Inc.

Shareholders' equity 7,951,637

11,135,278

1,619,559 Noncontrolling interests

(16,351)

(23,835)

(3,467) Total equity

7,935,286

11,111,443

1,616,092 Total liabilities and equity

12,294,975

15,756,201

2,291,644 http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autohome-inc-announces-unaudited-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-300801974.html View original content: SOURCE Autohome Inc.

