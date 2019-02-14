Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Autoliv Inc.    ALV

AUTOLIV INC.

(ALV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Autoliv : Brigham City Produces One Billionth Airbag Inflator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 05:09pm EST

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announces that its Brigham City facility today produced its one billionth airbag inflator and celebrated with the 1,200 employees that build the life-saving components. 

With 30 years of production and saving lives, the team at Autoliv Brigham City celebrates the production of its one billionth inflator. February 14, 2019

"Customers and families all around the world depend on the inflators made in Utah to prevent fatal injuries and save lives," said Dan Garceau, president, Autoliv Americas. "We only get one chance to protect occupants. Our airbag inflator products must operate perfectly in milliseconds and are designed to work flawlessly every time and in a variety of conditions."

The Brigham City plant is the largest inflator plant in the world. Production at the plant began in 1989 and today it builds an average of 1.3 million inflators per week. The facility has won the Shingo Prize for Operational Excellence in 2003 and 2009, and proudly partners with Enable Utah to employ individuals with disabilities as part of its 1,200 employees.

"Reaching the one billionth inflator milestone shows Autoliv's commitment to a process that works and we are supporting a team that is passionate about delivering the best products to our customers," said Dave Anderson, plant manager, Autoliv Brigham City. "Everyone at Autoliv takes their jobs very seriously because we care about the safety of the driving public, and that means doing things the right way. Quality starts with us, and it starts with me."

Inflators are pyrotechnic devices that rapidly inflate airbags when a crash is detected. They must perform without fail in less time than the blink of an eye. The Brigham City plant produces inflators for all seating positions in the vehicle.  These include the driver and passenger seating positions for frontal and side impact collisions as well as all seating positions for side collisions and roll-over accidents.  The facility produces 'pyrotechnic inflators' that rely on the rapid combustion of a propellant as well as 'stored gas' inflators that rely on pressurized gas augmented with small amount of propellant.

Autoliv is the largest manufacturing employer in the state of Utah with approximately 3,600 total employees. The Company operates in four cities in Utah: Brigham City (airbag inflators); Ogden (airbags, a service parts organization, injection molding, logistics warehouse and a technology center); Promontory (pyrotechnic materials); and Tremonton (airbag initiators and micro gas generators). Autoliv safety products can be found on more than 100 car brands across the globe.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 66,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 12 technical centers around the world, with 19 test tracks. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIVsdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com

Maria Patino, production associate at Autoliv Brigham City, holds the one billionth airbag inflator produced at the facility. February 14, 2019

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoliv-brigham-city-produces-one-billionth-airbag-inflator-300796321.html

SOURCE Autoliv, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOLIV INC.
05:09pAUTOLIV : Brigham City Produces One Billionth Airbag Inflator
PR
02/08AUTOLIV : Statement on the Passing of Lennart Lindblad, founder of Autoliv, Inc.
AQ
02/01Electrolux shares jump as investors cheer spin-off plan
RE
01/29AUTOLIV INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
01/29AUTOLIV : Financial Report October - December 2018
AQ
01/22AUTOLIV : Invitation to Autoliv's Q4 2018 Earnings Call
AQ
01/14AUTOLIV : Introduces Safety Score to Develop Safer Drivers; A Unique Assessment ..
AQ
01/14AUTOLIV : Introduces Safety Score to Develop Safer Drivers
PR
01/11AUTOLIV INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
01/08AUTOLIV : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.