Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Autoliv, Inc.    ALIV SDB   SE0000382335

AUTOLIV, INC.

(ALIV SDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sweden's Autoliv profit beat lifts shares amid Chinese recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Autoliv, the world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, reported a much smaller than expected fall in the quarterly earnings on Friday and said it had seen a recovery in demand and output in China as pandemic restrictions eased.

First-quarter adjusted operating earnings at Autoliv fell to $134 million (108.72 million pounds) from a year-ago $173 million, but beat a consensus estimate of $72 million by analysts published by the company. Sales fell 15%.

Autoliv, a supplier to most global car brands, saw its Stockholm-listed stock surge 7.9% by 1234 GMT, trimming losses in the year to date to 23%.

The company, which competes with ZF TRW as well as Joyson Safety Systems, quickly moved to cut costs as the lockdowns to slow the pandemic saw carmakers across the world at varying times shutting down production over the past three months.

Autoliv withdrew its guidance for the year in early April and said most of its plants were shut down at the time as measures to contain the new coronavirus spread, disrupting demand and supply chains.

Since then the toughest lockdown measures have been largely lifted in China, with work resuming at factories across the country while hard-hit local car sales earlier this month recorded their first weekly rise since the virus outbreak.

"We have seen significant recovery in demand and production in China since restarting in mid-February and all of our plants in China are now operating at normal levels," Chief Executive Mikael Bratt said in a statement.

Bratt said the overall situation was still more challenging now than in the first quarter due to greater customer closures outside China, though some European countries had taken small steps toward loosening curbs and restarting badly stalled economies over the past week.

"It's very hard to have a good picture of how rapidly this will happen as it will really depend on what country and even individual site you're looking at," he told Reuters.

"As far as our ability to meet customers' demands is concerned I don't see any great challenges. We are well prepared."

By Niklas Pollard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUTOLIV, INC.
06:17aAUTOLIV INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
04/21AUTOLIV, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/14AUTOLIV : IMPORTANT UPDATE FOR AUTOLIV, INC. ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; Autoliv..
AQ
04/14AUTOLIV : Important update for autoliv, inc. annual stockholder meeting
AQ
04/03AUTOLIV : Invitation to Autoliv's Q1 2020 Earnings Call
AQ
04/02AUTOLIV INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
04/02AUTOLIV : withdraws 2020 guidance and cancels its dividend until COVID-19 pandem..
AQ
03/19AUTOLIV INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
03/19AUTOLIV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/19AUTOLIV : takes measures to mitigate the potential effects of the corona virus (..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 424 M
EBIT 2020 477 M
Net income 2020 268 M
Debt 2020 1 500 M
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 4 942 M
Chart AUTOLIV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Autoliv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOLIV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 61,12  $
Last Close Price 56,60  $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikael Bratt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Carlson Chairman
Magnus Jarlegren Executive Vice President-Operations
Fredrik Westin Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Jordi Lombarte Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOLIV, INC.-28.80%4 942
DENSO CORPORATION3.25%27 203
APTIV PLC-36.05%15 499
CONTINENTAL AG-38.04%15 468
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.84%14 627
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD0.85%13 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group