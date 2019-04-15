Log in
Autolus Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional American Depositary Shares

04/15/2019 | 04:03pm EDT

LONDON, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States of 4,830,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing 4,830,000 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $24.00 per ADS,  which includes an additional 630,000 ADSs issued upon the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs.  Aggregate net proceeds to Autolus, after underwriting discounts but before estimated offering expenses, were $109.0 million.  All of the ADSs were offered by Autolus.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as lead managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. The final prospectus related to the offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).  Copies of the final prospectus can be obtained from either of the joint book-running managers for the offering, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at +1 866 471 2526 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at + 1 877 821 7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in each relevant EU member state) and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any EU member state.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on April 10, 2019. The registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Autolus

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Investor relations contact:
Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com

Media contact:
Silvia Taylor
Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Autolus
+1-240-801-3850
s.taylor@autolus.com

Media contact (UK):
Julia Wilson
JW Communications
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
