Autolus Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

LONDON, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, on March 11, at 2:10 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website: https://www.autolus.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com



