AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - ADR

(AUTL)
Autolus Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

03/04/2019 | 04:06pm EST

LONDON, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, on March 11, at 2:10 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website: https://www.autolus.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com

Investor contact:                             
S.A. Noonan Communications
Susan A. Noonan
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com 		International Media Contact:
JW Communications 
Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
juliawilsonuk@gmail.com		U.S. Media Contact:
Autolus Therapeutics plc
Silvia Taylor
+1-240-801-3850
s.taylor@autolus.com 

Managers
NameTitle
Christian Martin Itin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Vann Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew J. Oakley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Pulé Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Reddy Peddareddigari Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - ADR-15.80%1 098
GILEAD SCIENCES5.53%82 934
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%48 255
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%46 247
GENMAB8.76%10 617
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC34.42%10 253
