Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Autolus Therapeutics plc    AUTL

AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC

(AUTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autolus Announces Data Presentation at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 09:09am EDT

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that pre-clinical data on AUTO6NG, the company’s next generation GD2-targeting CAR T cell therapy, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting.  The meeting will be held from November 6 to November 10, 2019, at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Poster Presentation

Abstract #: P146
Abstract Title: “AUTO6NG: Next generation GD2-targeting CAR T-cell therapy with improved persistence and insensitivity to TGFb and checkpoint inhibition for relapsed/refractory neuroblastoma”, Achkova, D., et al.
Session Date: Saturday, November 9
Session Time: 7:00 am – 8:30 pm Eastern Time

About AUTO6NG

AUTO6NG is a next generation programmed T cell product candidate in pre-clinical development.  AUTO6NG builds on preliminary proof of concept data from AUTO6, a CAR in clinical development for the treatment of neuroblastoma, which has the ability to target GD2-expressing cancers with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR).  AUTO6NG uses the clinically-derisked CAR of AUTO6 and incorporates additional programming modules designed to enhance the efficacy, safety and persistence of the CAR T therapy.  With the enhanced properties of AUTO6NG, it may be suitable for the treatment of GD2-expressing solid tumors, including neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, melanoma, small cell lung cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma.

AUTO6 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for pediatric neuroblastoma conducted by Cancer Research UK in collaboration with University College London.  Autolus has worldwide commercial rights to the GD2-targeting programmed T cell product candidate.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com.

Investor and media contact:
Silvia Taylor
Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications
Autolus
+1-240-801-3850
s.taylor@autolus.com

UK:
Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
09:09aAutolus Announces Data Presentation at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of ..
GL
09/03Autolus Announces Publication in Nature Medicine of Data Supporting the Devel..
GL
08/28Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Septe..
GL
08/08Autolus Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operat..
GL
08/02Autolus Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host..
GL
05/28Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
GL
05/15AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operatio..
AQ
05/14AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operatio..
AQ
05/07Autolus Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host ..
GL
04/27AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : FDA gives orphan drug status to AUTO3 for ALL
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,40 M
EBIT 2019 -148 M
Net income 2019 -135 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,82x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,07x
Capi. / Sales2019 157x
Capi. / Sales2020 243x
Capitalization 535 M
Chart AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Autolus Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,00  $
Last Close Price 11,89  $
Spread / Highest target 321%
Spread / Average Target 178%
Spread / Lowest Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Martin Itin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Vann Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew J. Oakley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Pulé Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Reddy Peddareddigari Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC-63.79%559
GILEAD SCIENCES-1.49%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.13%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-26.61%30 354
GENMAB22.44%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.22.91%8 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group