Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Autolus Therapeutics plc    AUTL

AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC

(AUTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autolus Therapeutics reschedules its investor EHA conference call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

LONDON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has rescheduled its investor conference call to discuss data presented at the European Hematology Association EHA25 Virtual Congress to 12 June 2020 at 7:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm BST.  This call was previously announced and scheduled for 15 June 2020.

On the call Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, along with the AUTO1 and AUTO3 clinical teams, will discuss presentations related to the company’s AUTO1 and AUTO3 programs, CAR T cell therapies being investigated in Phase 1/2 studies of adult Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) and relapsed/refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), respectively.

Investor call on Friday June 12, 2020

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 am EDT/12:30 pm BST to discuss the EHA data. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events.

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 4838626. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 4838626.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 7587 372 619 
l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
05:01pAutolus Therapeutics reschedules its investor EHA conference call
GL
06/01AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : presents additional data on AUTO3 in DLBCL during the ASC..
AQ
05/29Autolus Therapeutics presents additional data on AUTO3 in DLBCL during the AS..
GL
05/26Autolus Therapeutics to host Investor Conference Calls through June
GL
05/25AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : Notice of Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 18, 20..
AQ
05/22Autolus Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, June 18, 2020
GL
05/15Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data at the Virtual 2020 AACR Annual Meet..
GL
05/15Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data on AUTO1 and AUTO3 at the 2020 EHA A..
GL
05/14Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data on AUTO3 during the ASCO20 Virtual S..
GL
05/07Autolus Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operati..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,27 M - -
Net income 2020 -144 M - -
Net cash 2020 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 687 M 687 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 411x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Autolus Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,33 $
Last Close Price 13,14 $
Spread / Highest target 281%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Martin Itin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Vann Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew J. Oakley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Pulé Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Reddy Peddareddigari Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC-0.45%687
GILEAD SCIENCES18.11%96 273
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.35%68 887
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS59.00%60 628
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.82%26 697
GENMAB A/S29.16%18 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group