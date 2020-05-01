Log in
AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC

AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC

(AUTL)
Autolus Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7

05/01/2020 | 07:01am EDT

LONDON, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm BST to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events.

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 3395995. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 3395995.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 7587 372 619 
l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
